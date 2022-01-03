Snow storm batters US east, piling onto holiday chaos
Clearing snow outside the White House in Washington, DC on January 3, 2022
Carson Wentz and Braden Smith are back from their COVID-19 absence and ready to start against the Raiders, so long as they are symptom-free.
The Cleveland Browns also listed RB Kareem Hunt and DT Malik Jackson as questionable to play Monday night.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 17's top running back plays. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Ken Beckley, who lost his wife to COVID, doesn't understand why people won't help protect others by getting vaccinated.
"In reality, it was literally things stuck together with staples and tape."View Entire Post ›
PoliceJeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents.The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.A source close to Giuffre exclusively told The Daily Beast that h
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home
Move over, Lawrence Tynes. There's a new record-holder at Lambeau Field.
Here's the latest report on what transpired between Antonio Brown and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians before Brown's abrupt exit from the team Sunday.
Jim Corsi played 10 seasons in the MLB for five teams. He revealed that he has Stage IV liver cancer and colon cancer and does not have long to live.
Tony Dungy has never been quiet regarding his feelings about Antonio Brown. That continued after one of the strangest moments of the wide receiver's career.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offered insight into how his team handles mental health issues in the wake of Antonio Brown's sudden exit from the Bucs on Sunday.
The North State will be hit with a series of winter storms this week that will bring rain to the valley and snow to higher elevations.
Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing trading Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks as part of what is now a three-team deal sending Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthletic .@Stadium. Source: Twitter ...
Eyewitness accounts report shed ablaze before fires burned more than 6,200 acres just northwest of Denver
After a second awkward exchange took place between Sajak and Raven, he mentioned “a lot of tension” that was beginning to build.
Salma Hayek is a lot of things: talented, hilarious, and absolutely, undeniably stunning and sexy. And to ring in 2021, on Dec 31, Hayek posted an ultra-sultry photo of her showing off her curvy, toned body in a black one-piece in a gorgeous alcove. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek […]
Hear what Utah coach Kyle Whittingham had to say about Ohio State after the dramatic #RoseBowl game. #GoBucks
Ghislaine Maxwell and Scott Borgerson's marriage was over before her trial began, a friend of Maxwell's told the Mail on Sunday.
The star of Netflix's Cobra Kai and Karate Kid met his wife when they were teenagers. Today, Phyllis Fierro works as a nurse practitioner.