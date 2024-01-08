Snow storm blows into Kansas City region. Here’s how to check latest driving conditions

If you’re not able to stay home while snow sweeps across the Kansas City area, here’s how to check the road conditions.

The Kansas City metro could see up to 6 inches of snow from Monday afternoon through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Areas north of U.S. 36, including St. Joseph, are expected to receive the most snow – between 6 to 12 inches. The weather service issued a winter storm warning for the area.

“Pay attention to weather conditions and make smart decisions regarding travel,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement. It advised residents to stay home if possible.

Here are state, local and other resources to help you check road conditions in the Kansas City region before travel:

How to check road conditions in Missouri

You can check if snow accumulated on Missouri highways with the MoDOT Traveler Map. The website’s winter weather tab shows you road closures and highway conditions — green means clear from snow and purple is covered.

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, the map was showing most major highways in Platte County covered in snow.

How to check road conditions in Kansas

For Kansas highway conditions, you can consult the KanDrive map. For winter weather information, a blue road is partially covered with snow, purple means completely covered and brown indicates “seasonal roadway conditions,” meaning you should be alert for winter weather.

How to check if Kansas City roads have been plowed

To see if a Kansas City road has been plowed, you can check the city of Kansas City’s Snow Plow map, which tracks the last time roadways were treated.

Travel apps show real-time driving conditions

Navigation apps like Google Maps, Apple Maps and Waze collect real-time information on traffic slowdowns and collisions. Even if you know your route, apps can help anticipate hazards.

Once you have checked your route, follow these winter weather driving tips from the Missouri State Highway Patrol:

Leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

Watch out for icy bridges and ramps.

Clear all the snow off your car before driving

Use your headlights for visibility

For more updated weather coverage, go to kansascity.com.