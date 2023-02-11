Snow storm headed towards southern US Saturday evening
A snowstorm is coming for the mountains of North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and parts of Tennessee. Up to 10 inches of snow are anticipated in the winter storm warning area.
A snowstorm is coming for the mountains of North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and parts of Tennessee. Up to 10 inches of snow are anticipated in the winter storm warning area.
The heavy, wet snow will peak Sunday afternoon. Several inches of snow is forecast in locations such as Asheville, North Carolina, Bluefield, West Virginia, and Blacksburg, Virginia. A foot of snow may fall above 3,500 feet. With the snow likely to become heavy at times, mountain roads will become covered resulting in slippery and difficult travel conditions.
The wintry weather could make for dangerous driving conditions, forecasters said.
AccuWeather meteorologists say that Northeastern U.S. residents are in for a mild week as temperatures are expected to rise roughly 15-30 degrees above average, peaking in many spots from mid- to late week. Those yearning for springlike weather may very well get their wish as conditions comparable to late March and April heads their way. As the week kicks off on Monday, a coastal storm shifting out of the Southeast is expected to spread rainfall to the I-95 corridor. However, some locations will
Extended power outages that gripped Austin last week are raising questions about trees and urban power infrastructure — and leaving the city manager fighting for his political life. Unlike the winter storm crisis that rocked Texas in 2021, the recent outages weren’t related to the grid. They stemmed from untrimmed limbs from the city’s canopy…
Texans don't need a reminder that the Great Texas Freeze from Feb. 10-20, 2021, was extremely cold, but they weren't alive to experience one of the coldest outbreaks to ever invade the Plains in February 1899.
Witnesses report seeing the flames miles away.
Author details the struggles involved in real-life event.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego said Friday it may declare bankruptcy in the coming months as it faces “staggering" legal costs in dealing with some 400 lawsuits alleging priests and others sexually abused children. In a letter that was expected to be shared with parishioners this weekend, Bishop Robert McElroy said the cases were filed after California lifted a statute of limitations on childhood sexual abuse claims.
A pair of storms are forecast to track through the center of the country next week, bringing downpours and severe weather risks along their path. AccuWeather meteorologists say that the most volatile storm of the week may take shape right around the middle of the month. The first storm in the duo will slide southward along the California coast this weekend. Impacts from rain and snow will be limited during this early stage of the storm's journey. Early next week, AccuWeather forecasters say that
New York Fashion Week is kicking off with a big bang and Emily Ratajkowski is at the forefront,...
“It’s been a sad spectacle, not befitting a leader of her stature. But that’s what happens when leaders stay too long,” writes Jack Ohman | Opinion
Friday's weather forecast shows snow squalls and gusty winds rolling into parts of the Midwest and Northeast, with reduced visibility a key danger.
Getty ImagesMercenaries have been a fixture in Africa since the second half of the 20th century. They have been used to protect incumbent leaders or install new ones in conflict zones. Their offering – guns for hire – has remained essentially the same for decades. However, they’ve recently undergone an evolution that forces countries to look more closely at their roles – which range from technical advisers to frontline combatants. Today, mercenaries are employed to advance states’ foreign policy
Ukraine's deputy prime minister says more military assistance from the European Union is needed amid a string of major Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure and other targets dating from early October. Weapons are "needed now," Olha Stefanishyna said on Bloomberg Television on Friday. "It will be crucial for Ukraine's victory."
IRS addressed 16 other states that issued relief
A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Walmart and the maker of EzriCare artificial tears after suffering a bacterial infection she said was caused by the eyedrops.
Florida lawmakers on Friday approved a bill that would give Gov. Ron DeSantis the ability to appoint a board to run Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District – the self-governing region that encompasses the company's theme parks outside Orlando. The bill, HB 9B, passed 26-9 in the GOP-controlled state Senate while the Republican-controlled House approved the plan Thursday in a 82-31 vote. The bill now heads to DeSantis' desk for signing.
I used to know some guys who met before the beginning of each college football season. They would predict how their respective teams' seasons would likely go. The more they drank, the rosier the predictions would get.
Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) reiterated his support for President Biden to run for reelection in 2024, saying “I see no reason for him not to run.” Clyburn told The Financial Times in an interview earlier this week that Biden is “as decent a person as you can have” and deserves a second term in office. …
"I found this opportunity as a way to tell her that she looks stunning. She said, 'Thank you.'”View Entire Post ›