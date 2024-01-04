Weekend snow storm forecast: NYC could see 0-3 inches; winter storm alerts in effect

NEW YORK CITY - How much snow the NYC area gets this weekend largely depends on the trajectory of the approaching storm, as new weather forecast reports project as much as 10 inches in parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, and up to 3 inches in NYC.

New York City issued a winter weather alert beginning Saturday, when the wintry mix hits the city, and will last through Sunday, as snow showers are possible through the evening. Suburb counties in New York and New Jersey also issued alerts.

New York City area snow forecast. (FOX Weather)

BOOKMARK: School closings and delays

Click on the following links to jump to one of the bookmarked sections of this article and learn:

Storm timeline and when we expect snow

Saturday

Snow is likely to develop in the evening, according to the National Weather Service. The NY/NJ metro area and Long Island could see wind gusts of up to 35-45 mph.

The exclusive FOX Model Futuretrack of the approaching nor'easter this weekend. (FOX Weather)

The snow could transition to rain by midnight in the city and the coast. If that's the case, these areas can expect at least one inch of rain, and New York City will not break its snowless streak. If the storm tracks farther offshore with stronger low pressure, this will result in higher snowfall totals for these areas.

Sunday

Most of the Tri-State will see the heaviest snowfall Saturday night through Sunday morning, the NWS forecasts.

Gusty winds will linger Sunday morning in parts of New York and, New Jersey. Minor coastal flooding at times of high tide is also a concern.

In the Northeast, the cold air and moisture will collide, spreading snow and messy travel from Ohio to the Delmarva Peninsula to New England. (FOX Weather)

If snow banding develops, meaning narrow bands of heavy snowfall form, forecast models show the New York tri-state area receiving upwards of 3" of snow through Sunday morning.

"The fine details of this forecast will be refined as the event nears, but may not be evident until the storm is underway," the NWS writes.

The snowfall is expected to lighten by the afternoon and possibly into the evening. In all regions north and west of NYC will see the most significant snowfall.

How much snow are we getting this weekend?

The heaviest snowfall totals are expected to fall outside city limits. Still, forecast models show New York City picking up 1-3 inches of snow. Other regions included in this projection are areas on Long Island, Connecticut, and parts of Central Jersey, such as Newark.

Parts of North Jersey, as well as Rockland, Weschester, Orange and Putnam counties, could see 3-8 inches of snow. Areas in Connecticut, such as Bridgeport, are also included in this projection.

As much as 8-12 inches could fall in northern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and interior parts of Connecticut. According to the National Weather Service, the higher chance of significant snowfall is across the interior, north and west of New York City.

Areas of South Jersey, as well as the eastern portion of Long Island, could maybe see a coating to an inch of snow. The region will mostly see rain. Coastal flooding could be a concern too from later Saturday into Sunday.

Questions still remain over where the rain/snow line will end up.

Snow total projections by city/town

New York/Long Island

New York City: 3" high end/0 low end

JFK: 1" high end/0 low end

Syosset: 2" high end/0 low end

Islip: 1" high end/0 low end

Westhampston: 2" high end/0 low end

Montauk: 2" high end/0 low end

Hudson Valley

White Plains: 5" high end/ <1" low end

New City: 10" high end/4" low end

Cold Spring: 13" high end/6" low end

Middletown: 13" high end/6" low wned

New Jersey

Newark: 4" high end/0 low end

Paramus: 6" high end/1" low end

West Milford: 13" high end/6" low end

Connecticut

Bridgeport: 5" high end/<1" low end

New Haven: 7" high end/1" low end

Danbury: 12" high end/5" low end

Where will the snow be the heaviest?

Expected snowfall. (FOX Weather)

The FOX Forecast Center expects the snowfall to be heaviest in the higher elevations and communities west of Interstate 95.

By the time the storm system moves away from the U.S., many locations will have received upwards of 4 inches of snow, with some locales picking up between 4 and 12 inches of new snow.

Wintry precipitation is expected to fall in all major cities in the Northeast. But due to the Atlantic Ocean's modification of the airmass, the heaviest snowfall totals are expected to fall outside city limits.

New York City Forecast. (FOX Weather)

Still, forecast models show the New York tri-state area receiving upwards of 3 inches of snow through Sunday morning.

When was the last notable snowstorm in New York City?

Snow lovers should feel hopeful about the weekend, even several days out, because the current storm track is promising. We have to look back to late January 2022 to find the last notable snowstorm on the I-95 corridor. On Jan. 28-29, 2022, a nor'easter buried parts of the region under snow and even touched off blizzard conditions.

The 2024 storm will develop off the Gulf Coast and track offshore around the Carolinas. The 2022 nor'easter developed in the Atlantic off the Carolinas and traveled northward several hundred miles off the East Coast. (FOX Weather)

Cold air in place in 2022 turned all precipitation into snow. Delaware and eastern New Jersey not only saw over a foot of snow, but winds gusting between 50 and 60 mph blew around the snow, turning the storm into a blizzard, according to the National Weather Service.

Blizzard conditions pushed into New England on Jan. 29. New York City saw 8.5 inches of snow.

Storm could end record snowless streak

Long ago, New York City clobbered its old record of 383 days without an inch of snow that ended in 1998.

Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York haven't recorded an inch of snow in almost two years. (FOX Weather)

New York City only saw 2.3 inches of snow over the winter of 2022 through 2023. That is more than a 2-foot deficit compared to the average winter season snowfall and a record for the lowest annual snowfall total.

Hillary Andrews and Steven Yablonski, with FOX Weather, helped contribute to this report.