Snow storm wallops Niagara Falls

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- AccuWeather
Winter blast leads to a new daily snow record in Buffalo
AccuWeather's Tony Laubach reported live on Jan. 17 from Buffalo, New York, where more than a foot and a half of snow in fell less than a day.
- Bears Wire
Bears HC candidate profile: Get to know Brian Daboll
We're taking a look at what Brian Daboll brings to the table in our Bears head coach candidate profile.
- Reuters
After flying start, Stellantis must tackle Tesla and China
If playing catch up with Tesla is what everyone in the auto industry is about then Stellantis, the company formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot, has had a good start – its shares have far outpaced its U.S. rival in its inaugural year. Fixing its business in China and overcapacity in Europe are just two areas where analysts want to see Stellantis making progress when Chief Executive Carlos Tavares unveils his detailed business plan on March 1.
- Storyful
Winter Storm Buries Toronto Suburb in Snow
The Toronto suburb of Etobicoke was buried in snow on Monday, January 17, amid a winter storm warning for the region.Video filmed by Twitter user @trulylally in Etobicoke around 8:30 am shows the snow piled high on vehicles and shrubbery.Up to 60 centimeters (about 23.6 inches) of snowfall was expected in Toronto while blowing snow would “significantly” reduce visibility, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.Several highways were temporarily closed, police said, as heavy snow and icy conditions caused traffic incidents. Credit: @trulylally via Storyful
- AccuWeather
Here we go again? 2 more winter storms could be brewing
Get ready for the possibility of more impactful winter weather. That's the message for Americans living in parts of the eastern United States who just dealt with a major winter storm that dropped more than a foot of snow in some places. AccuWeather forecasters on Monday were watching for more chances of snow and other wintry weather to break out across portions of the eastern United States, just after a winter storm spent the weekend making a mess of places from the Tennessee Valley through the
- Charlotte Observer
Man camped as snow pounded NC mountains. It took 6 rescuers in snow shoes to find him
Search and Rescue officials described weather conditions as “treacherous.”
- Charlotte Observer
Massive snowfall buried swaths of the Southeast. See which areas were hit the hardest
Some towns in North Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi saw more snow than parts of the Northeast on Sunday, Jan. 16.
- KABC – Los Angeles
SoCal coastal areas see damage from tsunami surge
Although there wasn't any major damage caused by a tsunami surge that was triggered by an underwater volcano eruption in the South Pacific Saturday, some Southern California coastal areas definitely saw its effects.
- Utica Observer-Dispatch
How much snow has fallen in New York? Storm totals for every region
Parts of western New York have received almost a foot and a half of snow.
- The News-Press
Videos show storm damage across Fort Myers, Iona, Naples and on Alligator Alley
Footage shared by users on social media shows storm damage as tornadoes swept through Southwest Florida.
- AccuWeather
Stunning satellite images capture massive volcanic eruption near Tonga
An undersea volcano violently erupted in the southwestern Pacific Ocean near the Kingdom of Tonga Saturday, local time, sending shock waves through the atmosphere and triggering tsunami waves thousands of miles away, including along the West coast of the United States. Now, details are slowly beginning to emerge about the extent of damage across the hard-hit Pacific nation. The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, located just under 20 miles (32 km) from Tonga's Fonuafo'ou island,
- BuzzFeed
People Are Sharing B.S. Survival Myths That Could Actually Get You Killed, And I'm Thankful I Read These
FYI: The "Triangle of Life" method is a myth.View Entire Post ›
- York Daily Record
Update: PennDOT lifts speed, vehicle restrictions in central Pennsylvania
Up to 6 inches of snow was possible for south central Pennsylvania, according to AccuWeather.com.
- BBC
Why satellites are key to understanding Pacific volcano
When the huge eruption happened over the weekend, a fleet of spacecraft overhead gathered key data.
- BBC
Pacific volcano: New Zealand sends flight to assess Tonga damage
Up to 80,000 people could be affected after tsunami waves caused "significant damage" to Tonga.
- USA TODAY
At least 2 dead, tens of thousands without power as brutal winter storm slams South
The eastern U.S. was under a weather siege Sunday as a furious winter storm packed heavy snow and tornadoes and continued its unforgiving march.
- The Tennessean
How much snow did Nashville, Middle Tennessee get Sunday? Here's a look
Snow and sleet fell across much of Nashville and Middle Tennessee Sunday. Here's a look at how much stuck.
- The News-Press
Tornadoes pummel Southwest Florida on sleepy Sunday morning
Officials report a tornado tossed a semi truck across Interstate 75 in Collier County, piled mobile homes in Lee County
- Greenville News
Snow blankets Greenville after biggest winter storm in years
Snow blanketed Upstate SC Sunday as Greenville weathered its biggest winter storm in years.
- Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay forecast for Saturday's Packers vs. 49ers divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field calls for wind chill of zero, possible snow
The Green Bay Packers' divisional playoff game vs. the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field will be frigid with possible snow showers.