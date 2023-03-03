Snow stretches from Midwest to New York as winds gust in the South: Friday forecast

A storm is expected to bring snow to a 1,300-mile stretch of the United States from the Midwest to New England this week, potentially disrupting major travel hubs, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Snow is expected to extend from Missouri to Maine from Friday into Saturday, impacting St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit, Boston and other cities along the storm's route.

Most areas are expecting 6 to 12 inches of snowflakes, and the snow is in the forecast along the northern fringes of the storm, meteorologists said.

Multiple states in the Southeast are also expecting strong winds on Friday, with gusts blowing down trees and causing power outages.

Here’s what you need to know:

Snow, sleet stretches from Midwest to New York and New England

Winter storm conditions extended from the Midwest to New England on Friday, with some areas expected to see a foot of snow.

A winter storm watch is in effect on Friday in northern Illinois, with rain “changing to heavy wet snow,” according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.

Winds could gust up to 35 mph in the area.

A winter storm warning is in effect from Friday evening into Saturday afternoon in parts of Vermont and New York. Some areas could see up to 12 inches of snow, with the heaviest snowfall expected early on Saturday morning.

Further south, a winter weather advisory is in effect beginning at 7 a.m. Friday in parts of western Maryland, northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. Residents of the area can expect a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, before changing to rain by Friday evening.

Winds sweep across South

A high wind warning is in effect Friday in:

Winds are expected to gust up to 60 mph, and the National Weather Service warned that winds will blow down trees and power lines, with power outages expected throughout the region.

The weather service advised that people charge their phones and other devices on Thursday night “to be able to reliably receive additional warnings.”

