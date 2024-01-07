Snow, strong winds could significantly reduce visibility Monday and Tuesday in KC area

Snowfall and strong winds could significantly impact travel conditions and visibility Monday and Tuesday across the Kansas City metro area, according to the National Weather Service.

Precipitation is expected to begin around 9 a.m. in the metro area, starting as rain or a mixture of rain and snow.

As colder air moves in from the north, the rain will transition to snow around 10 a.m. and continue falling until Tuesday.

Accumulation across the metro is expected between 2 and 5 inches, with greater snowfall in the northern half of the area.

Strong winds beginning Sunday night into Monday at about 30 miles per hour will increase to speeds of 40 to 45 miles per hour heading into Tuesday. Blowing snow will create visibility issues for anyone traveling on top of potentially hazardous conditions from the winter storm.

A winter storm watch goes into effect for the area beginning 6 a.m. Monday through Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service urges anyone planning to travel to stay weather aware, check road conditions and be prepared to postpone or cancel their plans.

Another winter storm could hit the Kansas City metro on Friday.

Meteorologists are monitoring the storm, which could once again bring significant snowfall and strong winds. The National Weather Service said it would have a better idea of how the storm will affect the area later in the week.