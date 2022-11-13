Snow sweeps over several states

The Telegraph

When Peter Beard was reported missing from his Montauk home on Tuesday 31 March 2020, teams of police trackers, cadaver dogs and drones from the local East Hampton Town Police Department were sent out to find him. They scoured the wild bush that sprawled beyond his six-acre Thunderbolt Ranch for three days before finally calling off the search. Beard was 82 years old and no longer steady on his feet, so his family and friends knew he could not have gone too far. His wife Nejma said he was suffer