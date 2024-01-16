Snow will switch to freezing rain Tuesday for North Jersey, for a slick evening rush hour

Yes, it was snowing while you slept.

But the worst part of Tuesday's little storm will come later today to North Jersey.

Expect some light snow to continue falling intermittently through the morning until around lunchtime.

Then some milder air will mix in to the system, causing things to turn to the dreaded wintry mix, especially closer to the city, with some sleet and freezing rain and even switching to just rain in the afternoon, said Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton, New York.

Story continues after photo gallery

But then as colder air works its way back in, with a few more snow showers, anything that had melted on the ground will likely refreeze, causing slick conditions for the evening rush hour, Ramunni said. That's why the National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory extended to 7 p.m.

"We're concerned about the possibility for a glaze of ice forming," he said. "So we could have treacherous driving conditions into the evening rush hour."

Speed restriction on NJ Turnpike

There's a weather-related speed restriction in place Tuesday morning on the New Jersey Turnpike in both directions of 45 miles per hour from north of interchange 8A in South Brunswick to Exit 70 in Teaneck due to salting operations.

Coldest temperatures since last winter

The jet stream has drifted more to the south than it had been this winter, allowing some cold arctic air down into the region, so North Jersey will see temperatures drop to the coldest since last winter Tuesday night, into the teens.

"The middle of January to the third week in February is when we would expect our coldest and stormiest weather," said Bob Ziff with the North Jersey Weather Observers.

Expect total snow accumulation Monday of about 2 or 3 inches.

As of 3 a.m. Ramsey had an inch of accumulation, Ziff said.

More snow likely Friday

Wednesday expect more cold, with temperatures not getting above the 20s, Ramunni said.

There's also a potential for light snow again on Friday.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Freezing rain Tuesday means slick conditions for North Jersey