Will it snow in Tahoe on Christmas? How much snow has fallen so far? Here’s the forecast

After about a week of rainy weather in the Sacramento region, more snow could be headed to Tahoe.

Snow levels in the central Sierra Nevada will rise from 6,700 feet to 7,700 feet on Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Whether you’re spending the holidays in the mountains or planning a ski getaway, here’s how much snow you can expect.

How much snow has fallen in Tahoe this season?

As of Thursday, here’s how much snow has fallen so far this season at Tahoe’s ski and snowboarding resorts, according to their websites:

What’s in the weather forecast for Christmas in Tahoe?

According to the weather service’s latest five-day forecast, Tahoe will see areas of fog but mostly clear skies Thursday night with a low around 22 degrees.

Friday has a 10% chance of rain after 4 p.m with a high near 45 degrees. The weather service predicts a slight chance of snow before 10 p.m. with a low around 20 degrees.

A 20% chance of snow is forecast for Saturday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 40 degrees and a low near 16 degrees.

Christmas Eve will be mostly sunny with a high near 44 and low around 22.

The weather service predicts Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 46 and a low around 25.

What are the snow levels in the Sierra Nevada?

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory, a research field station located in the Sierra Nevada, has reported no snowfall in the region within the past 24 hours, as of Thursday.

About two inches of snow fell in the region on Tuesday, the lab said Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

So far, the region has received a season total of 29 inches of snow.

The laboratory predicts the next snowfall will occur next Wednesday with “decent snowfall amounts.”

We received 2.4" (6 cm) of #snow yesterday when the rain transitioned to snow in late morning. That brings our season total to 29" (73.5 cm), which is 37% of normal for this date. We now have relatively warm and calm conditions at the lab. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/KYcyurpTjP — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) December 20, 2023

