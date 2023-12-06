Snow today in the NC mountains: See for yourself on these webcams

Winter hasn’t officially started yet, but parts of North Carolina have been blanketed with snow.

Last night, some of the mountain areas got several inches of snow and more could fall later today.

Several counties in the western part of the state are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

“The highest snowfall totals are expected in the western and northern parts of the county, especially along the Tennessee border,” the National Weather Service’s advisory says. “Locations in the eastern part of Avery County may only see a dusting of snow.”

Snow showers have continued all morning long, and up to 2-3 inches of snow are expected at higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s a list of some of the local spots in the mountains where you can get a live look at current weather conditions online at resortcams.com/mountain-cams/:

Banner Elk

A screen grab from the webcam of Resort Cams shows the snow at Lees McRae College in Banner Elk on Wednesday morning.

Beech Mountain

A screen grab from the webcam of Resort Cams shows the snow at Beech Mountain Buckeye Lake in Beech Mountain, NC on Wednesday morning.

Boone/Blowing Rock

A screen grab from the webcam of Resort Cams shows the snow in downtown Blowing Rock, NC on Wednesday morning.

You can find a full list of the other webcams in the mountain areas online at resortcams.com/mountain-cams.

