Snow totals increase for Wisconsin winter storm expected Friday night, with highest amount nearly 12 inches

Up to 12 inches of snow is expected in some portions of Wisconsin Friday evening into Saturday.

A snowstorm expected Friday evening into Saturday morning will pack a punch with up to 12 inches of snow possible in parts of the state.

A winter storm watch will be in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning for Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Marinette, Lincoln, Langlade, Menominee, Oconto, Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca and Waushara counties. Those counties could get anywhere between 6 and 12 inches of snow, according to a National Weather Service approximation.

The weather service also issued warnings for Taylor and Clark counties. The warnings will be in effect from noon Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The Fox Valley, Green Bay and Door County areas are expected to get between 3 and 6 inches of snow, according to the forecast. The southeastern area of the state won't accumulate much snow, but will likely see some mixed precipitation, said Kira Jesse, a meteorologist with NWS in Green Bay.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall after 6 p.m. Friday, she said.

Travel Friday night and Saturday will be hazardous. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery, and visibility will be low. Wind will also be a factor, which could lead to blowing and drifting snow. NWS advises people to prepare for winter driving conditions and monitor the forecast for any changes.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for counties from central to far NE WI from Fri afternoon-late Sat afternoon for heavy snowfall, mixed precip & strong winds.

Snowfall amounts & the potential for mixed precip has increased. Monitor the forecast for changes! #wiwx pic.twitter.com/1Vq9NNOw1b — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) December 9, 2021

