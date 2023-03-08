Snow warnings issued for the West Midlands

Snow stops play in Lower Broadheath in Worcester

Snow and ice are set to cause widespread disruption across the West Midlands, with warnings issued.

In north Staffordshire a Met Office amber weather warning predicts heavy snowfall of up to 40cm (16in) in places.

Other parts of the region are under a yellow warning, with ice and snow making driving conditions treacherous.

National Highways has asked drivers to avoid travelling, if possible.

A number of schools across Herefordshire took the decision to shut on Wednesday because of the weather, including six primaries and three high schools.

Kingstone, Fairfield and Lady Hawkins high schools were among those that sent pupils home at lunchtime, according to the council's website.

Sub-zero overnight temperatures, caused by "Arctic maritime air" are set to continue until at least Friday, the Met Office said.

National Highways has sent out a "severe weather alert", which means routes could be treacherous until 08:00 GMT on Friday.

"Our gritters have been out in full force since Friday and will continue to treat the roads," said executive director of operations Duncan Smith.

"We are asking drivers to plan ahead, check the forecast and allow more time for their journeys."

BBC Weather Watchers captured images of snow building across the West Midlands, including in Netherton, Dudley

HGV drivers are warned to avoid steeper roads where vehicles could jack-knife.

Snow spreading from northern England is expected to become persistent through the afternoon and overnight, but ease on Friday morning, said the Met Office.

Its amber weather warning, which extends north from Leek, predicts significant travel delays and blizzards, with some rural communities becoming cut off.

Up to 4cm (1.5in) is expected to accumulate on lower ground across the wider region, with peaks of 10cm (4in) higher up.

With freezing temperatures extending overnight, ice is set to further disrupt travellers on Friday morning, said the Met Office.

A number of flight arrivals have been diverted to Birmingham after Bristol Airport temporarily closed.