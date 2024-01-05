Is snow on the way to Newport County?: Parking bans, forecast

It has been a while now since there's been any significant snowfall, but this could be the weekend that breaks that run.

While the National Weather Service has placed much of Rhode Island is in a winter storm watch, Newport County falls outside of the designated area, but that doesn't mean local communities aren't taking precautions.

As of Friday afternoon, the NWS is predicting a mix of rain and snow on Aquidneck Island with "rain, possibly mixed with snow before 9 p.m., then snow between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., then rain after 11 p.m. on Saturday night. A low around 35 is expected with little or no snow accumulation.

On Sunday rain before 1 p.m., then snow, with a high near 38 is forecast. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

On Sunday night a chance of snow between 8 p.m. and midnight with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible, according to the NWS.

Parking bans

Middletown

Due to the anticipated snowfall this weekend, Middletown is ordering an on-street parking ban from Saturday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m. to help the public works crews clear area streets. Visit https://mdl.town/Weather for tips and news.

Portsmouth

Saturday, 8 p.m. to Sunday, 11:59 p.m.

