Snow on the way: Winter storm warning issued for most of Massachusetts ahead of storm

A winter storm warning has been issued for much of Massachusetts ahead of a weekend nor’easter threatening to drop up to a foot of snow in some areas.

The warning goes into effect at 4 p.m. on Saturday through 1 am. on Monday.

The warning is in effect in Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire, Central Middlesex County, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, and Western Norfolk counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Boston upgraded from a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning in the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday.

Here is a loop of projected hourly #snowfall rates from 7 PM tonight to 7 AM Sunday. Moderate to heavy snow enters western MA/CT ~ 9-10 PM, then spreads eastward & exits eastern MA 6-7 AM Sunday. Hourly snowfall rates of 1-2" (green areas) are likely, hence difficult travel. pic.twitter.com/Ld6iszDoSm — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 6, 2024

Saturday night into Sunday night travel delays will set in said Boston 25 Meteologist Jason Brewer.

“This is gonna be more than just heavy snow, we’ve got strong winds, especially along the coastline, and power outages because of the heavy wet sticky nature of the snow,” adds Boston 25 Meteorlogist Shiri Spear.

Peak storm conditions will happen Sunday morning through the midday hours. The system is expected to move out by Sunday night.

“By 1:00 p.m., just before [Patriots] kickoff, you have snow, probably three to four inches on the ground but on its way out through the afternoon and into the evening,” said Chief Meteorologist Lemanowicz.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Friday spoke to reporters about how the city is preparing ahead of the storm.

“Our vehicles and our drivers and our city teams are out there trying to prepare the streets, treat them before the snow comes down, clear when it does come down, and then make sure that they are safe,” Wu said.

The mayor said crews are also prepping all city vehicles to ensure they are working properly to treat city roads.

The storm is not expected to have an impact on Monday. Wu said she hopes that the storm projections will stay that way.

“The timing of this so far, fingers crossed, does mean that it should have less of an impact on the normal rhythms of our weekday commutes and school pickups and drop-offs and all that,” Wu said.

