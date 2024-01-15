Snow way you'll guess these NMDOT plow names

Jan. 15—If the weather is bad this winter, you Better Call Salt.

Or Sleetwood Mac, Bisc-Snow-Chito, or one of the other 12 winners of the New Mexico Department of Transportation's inaugural "Name a Snowplow" contest.

After narrowing nearly 1,600 name suggestions to 50, the department received a flurry of more than 23,000 votes to christen the fleet.

Each NMDOT district has two winning names. Check the NMDOT map to see which plow will be representing your neighborhood.

Winning names:

Sleetwood Mac (District 1)Snowplowpilla (District 1)Billy the Skid (District 2)That's All Slick (District 2)Better Call Salt (District 3)Darth Blader (District 3)EE, I Snow, huh? (District 4)Walter Whiteout (District 4)Snowzobra (District 5)Bisc-Snow-Chito (District 5)Ctrl-Salt-Delete (District 6)Mr. Snow It All (District 6)

— Alaina Mencinger