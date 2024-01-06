Snow is in the weekend forecast for northwestern Pa. How much to expect where you live?

Snow is back in the forecast for northwestern Pennsylvania.

Just how much you'll see will depend on where you live or spend your time.

Some of the region is due for light snow through the weekend, while other areas could see half a foot of more by the end of Sunday as part of a system affecting much of the northeastern United States. USA TODAY reported the storm could bring 8 inches to 12 inches of snow to parts of the Northeast, in some places the first significant snowfall in about two years.

Here's what the National Weather Service forecasts for the weekend around the Erie area.

Light snow in northern Erie County

The weather service in Cleveland calls for around 2 inches of snow between Saturday afternoon and Sunday night. No periods of heavy snow are in the early forecast.

Saturday's high temperature will be around 37 degrees and the low near 32. Sunday's high will be near 35 and the low near 30.

Greater snowfall in southern Erie County

Locations including Corry, Waterford, Edinboro and Union City should see the bulk of the Erie area's snow, according to the weather service in Cleveland.

Snow is expected by around 1 p.m. Saturday and could be heavy at times. Total daytime accumulation will be one inch to 3 inches, with an additional inch possible Saturday night.

On Sunday, another inch to 2 inches of snow is in the forecast, followed by the possibility of up to another inch Sunday night, likely ending before 1 a.m. Monday. Union City, Waterford and the surrounding areas could see 2 inches Sunday night.

Snow forecast for Crawford County

Meadville is expected to see an inch or 2 of snow Saturday afternoon, then as much as half an inch Saturday night and again Sunday and Sunday night.

Titusville, on the other hand, could see heavy snow Saturday afternoon, when 2 inches to 4 inches is in the forecast, according to the weather service in Cleveland. An additional inch to 2 inches is in the nighttime forecast, with up to another 2 inches falling Sunday and Sunday night combined.

The Guys Mills area also could see 2 inches to 4 inches Saturday, while Saegertown could see an inch to 3 inches, and perhaps 3 inches more by Sunday night.

Winter weather advisory in Warren County

The weather service in State College has issued a winter weather advisory for Warren County from Saturday at 11 a.m. through Sunday at 1 a.m.

Total accumulation during the advisory period is expected to be 3 inches to 5 inches, with the heaviest snow between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. An additional inch is possible Saturday night and again Sunday.

Winter weather advisory in Venango, Forest counties

The weather service in Pittsburgh has issued a winter weather advisory Saturday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. for Venango and Forest counties, including Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta and Marienville.

Mixed precipitation is expected Saturday including 3 inches to 5 inches of snow. An additional inch to 2 inches is possible Saturday night in some places, and another inch Sunday.

Winter weather advisory in Mercer County

The weather service in Pittsburgh has issued a winter weather advisory Saturday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. for Sharon, Grove City, Hermitage and other areas of Mercer County.

Expect 2 inches to 4 inches of snow Saturday and the possibility of another inch Saturday night and again Sunday in some locations.

