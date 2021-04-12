Snow in Windsor as Queen Elizabeth ponders 'huge void' after death of Prince Philip

View of Windsor Castle following Prince Philip's death, in Windsor
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gerhard Mey
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Gerhard Mey

WINDSOR (Reuters) - A spring snow storm struck Windsor Castle on Monday where Queen Elizabeth pondered the huge void left by the death of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years.

Philip, who had been at her side throughout her record-breaking 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday. He was 99.

The queen's son, Prince Andrew, said on Sunday that the queen was stoical in the face of a loss that she had described as "having left a huge void in her life".

Andrew joined his siblings Charles, Anne and Edward in saying they had taken strength from the outpouring of affection and would rally around their mother in her time of grief.

Buckingham Palace announced that the funeral for Philip would be held on April 17, and that the queen's grandson Prince Harry, who had become estranged from the family after moving to the United States with his wife Meghan, would attend.

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)

Recommended Stories

  • Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Reflects on Prince Philip's Final Moments

    "It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went. Very, very peaceful and that’s all you want for somebody isn’t it?"

  • Shameless boss on series finale, Emmy Rossum not returning, and possible revival: 'Never say never'

    "I could have written this show forever," says 'Shameless' boss John Wells of Sunday's series finale.

  • Prince William and Prince Harry to reunite at funeral amid ongoing rift

    Harry is expected to return from the US in the next 24 hours for the funeral and will reunite with his brother who he has hardly spoken to in the last two years.

  • Elizabeth and Philip: was theirs the last truly royal marriage?

    The announcement from Buckingham Palace, on the evening of 9 July 1947, made clear that the dashing, blond-haired navalman, newly engaged to the heiress presumptive, Princess Elizabeth, was no ordinary lieutenant of the Royal Navy. Philip Mountbatten, the Court Circular informed an enthusiastic British public, was the ‘son of the late Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Andrew (Princess Alice of Battenberg)’. At a stroke, the future Elizabeth II had achieved the impossible. Her husband-to-be, naturalised as a British subject in February, was not only an officer with a distinguished record of wartime service in Britain’s navy but of royal blood: a scion of a reigning European dynasty, a first cousin of Greece’s new king, Paul I. It was not an accident that the announcement also reminded the public that Philip’s mother had been born a Battenberg princess. The stateless Battenbergs were related to Britain’s own royal family through Queen Victoria’s second daughter, Alice; Philip’s mother had been born at Windsor Castle in 1885. Like his bride, Philip was a great-great-grandchild of Britain’s last queen regnant. Despite his naturalisation as plain Philip Mountbatten, as Elizabeth’s third cousin he was a thoroughly royal suitor for the heiress to the throne. One columnist described him as a "young, fresh-faced sailor, a naturalised Englishman, who once was sixth in line of succession to the Greek throne". The Queen’s marriage to the man whom her father created Duke of Edinburgh and a Royal Highness on the eve of their wedding, is the last example in British history of a royal royal marriage. None of the couple’s children or grandchildren has married fellow royals and it seems certain that future royal spouses will be commoners.

  • Your Horoscope for the Week of April 11

    Everything you need to know for the upcoming week.

  • Without Prince Philip, who will be the Queen’s ‘strengths and stays’?

    Amid her deep sadness at her beloved husband’s death, the Queen will not be grieving alone. At home, in Windsor Castle, she is surrounded by a close circle of friends and confidantes, from whom she will take comfort as she comes to terms with effectively being by herself for the first time in 73 years. From family members to loyal ladies-in-waiting and members of her staff who play a crucial behind the scenes supporting role, the Queen has a trusted network who will now be rallying round to guide her as she mourns the man who has “left a huge void in her life” – as the Duke of York revealed his mother had said, speaking outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, yesterday. It will also be a boost to the Queen that Prince Andrew – long-suggested to be a favourite among her offspring – lives at Royal Lodge, only three miles from the castle and is already a frequent visitor. The beleaguered Duke, who stepped back from royal duties in November 2019 over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, is understood to have told friends he intends to be his widowed mother's "rock" as she comes to terms with Philip's death. But all four of her children have repeatedly been to visit her, with Prince Charles and Princess Anne shuttling to Windsor from their Gloucestershire homes of Highgrove House and Gatcombe Park, while the Wessexes are at Bagshot Park, 11 miles away.

  • Thousands protest in Belgrade, demand government action to stop pollution

    Several thousand people blocked traffic in front of the Serbian parliament on Saturday in a protest against lack of government action to prevent water, land and air pollution by industries such as the mining sector. Protesters, who came to Belgrade from all over Serbia, held banners reading "Cut corruption and crime not forests," and "Young people are leaving because they cannot breathe". In recent years Serbia has started selling its mining resources to foreign companies, despite opposition by local residents who had warned that increased ore exploration could cause greater pollution.

  • Virginia governor requests investigation of 'disturbing' police incident

    The incident involved an Army second lieutenant and two officers in Windsor, Va.

  • For Chauvin's trial attorney, it's all about raising doubt

    Derek Chauvin's defense attorney was questioning George Floyd's girlfriend about the couple buying drugs when he abruptly shifted gears for what seemed an innocuous question: He presumed the couple had pet names for each other. Under what name, he asked, did she appear in Floyd's phone? The fleeting exchange called into question the widely reported account that Floyd was crying out for his deceased mother as he lay pinned to the pavement.

  • Border visit illustrates reality of migrant crisis in wrenching detail

    At night, parents with young children march through the brush after crossing the Rio Grande River in the pitch black. By day, unaccompanied kids arrive at shelters, in one instance 17 of 17 testing positive for COVID-19.Driving the news: Axios accompanied a delegation of Republican lawmakers to South Texas last week — followed by a unilateral visit to El Paso — to see in real-time the challenges fueled by a border surge, the effects of actions taken by the previous administration, and the lagging response by the new one.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat we saw: Abandoned flotation devices litter each bank of the Rio Grande between Mission, Texas, and Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico.Smugglers and U.S. border agents peer at each other across the river late at night through night-vision goggles. A bright light pinpoints a smuggler across the Rio Grande River staring back at the delegation and border agents through their own night-vision goggles. Photo: Stef Kight/Axios Just down the road, hundreds of recently arrived migrant parents and children sit in the dirt at a makeshift processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge in McAllen, Texas. They are penned in with orange safety netting and provided Little Hug fruit barrels and water.On a hot afternoon in El Paso, migrant adults and families are marched in single file back across the bridge into Ciudad Juárez, Mexico — expelled without a chance for asylum under a Trump-era order kept in place by President Biden.Just that morning, a dozen or so single males walked in the opposite direction across the same bridge after spending two years waiting under the so-called Remain in Mexico program. A woman and young boy being expelled to Juarez, Mexico, at the end of a long line of single adults. Photo: Russell Contreras/AxiosBetween the lines: The visit illustrated the complexities of the country’s migrant crisis in heart-wrenching detail — a reality that goes far beyond the political soundbites that are driving the national conversation.In March, the U.S. experienced the highest number of border crossings in 15 years, on top of record numbers of unaccompanied minors.Congressional Democrats had known passing comprehensive immigration reform was a long shot, hoping instead to pass pathways to citizenship for Dreamers and essential workers.Republican opponents have been bolstered by the surge at the border.During the congressional trip, Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee largely spoke to law enforcement officials in South Texas, who underscored the record levels of migration in the area.They heard from overwhelmed and disgruntled border officials in the Rio Grande Valley area, and state troopers who talked about taking down drug smugglers and human traffickers.Brandon Judd, president of a large, conservative Border Patrol union, aggressively criticized President Biden's decision to end President Trump's Remain in Mexico policy — saying he would rather see policy changes than more funding.There is “zero social distancing” inside the temporary holding facility in Donna, Texas, one Rio Grande Valley border official told the members.Pods designed to hold 30 to 50 migrants during the pandemic had 10 times those numbers, according to staffers and members who briefed Axios after their tour inside. Migrant teenage boys receive their initial health screening before entering an already overcrowded Border Patrol center in Donna, Texas. Photo: Stef Kight/AxiosRep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) described seeing a 7-year-old girl with mental disabilities who had been held for more than two weeks. "She had tears in her eyes the entire time," he told Axios.That same day, all 17 kids who arrived at the Upbring New Hope shelter tested positive for coronavirus, workers said. It's a sign of the added complications in caring for migrants during a pandemic.Each stop provided reinforcement for the talking points of some of President Trump's staunchest defenders in the House, which were repeated on Fox News and Newsmax throughout the trip."Crisis," "chaos" and "catastrophe" were the words of choice."You can't get into your capital, but anybody and everybody can get into your country," Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said during a press conference outside the headquarters for the National Border Patrol Council.Meanwhile, interviews with House Democrats and directors of nonprofits on the front lines in El Paso revealed the human trauma inflicted by U.S. policies — and raised questions about their effectiveness.Several expressed frustration the Biden administration was caught flat-footed by rising border numbers, hasn't ended the rapid expulsion of families to Mexico, and hasn't acknowledged the severity of the situation. Families with small children prepare to board a bus at the temporary outdoor processing site under the Anzalduas International Bridge, which will take them to a local charity to help them reach their final destination. Photo: Stef Kight/Axios “I don't understand why they're not being more transparent,” Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) told Axios after being asked about the little access provided for media. Axios was not allowed inside U.S. facilities such as the Donna temporary center, ports of entry and a child migrant shelter, despite being invited to join the Republican delegation and requests directly with the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Health and Human Services.Axios was allowed in an emergency shelter in a sports complex in Ciudad Juárez run by the Mexican federal government. It opened Monday after more than a dozen other facilities in the area were beyond capacity. It already held around 170 migrants, mostly women and children.One 34-year-old Salvadoran woman walked up to a reporter with a 2-year-old on her hip.She sobbed as she described in Spanish being placed on a plane, thinking she would soon be reunited with her husband and 11-year-old daughter in Georgia — only to be told she actually was back in Mexico.She received no interview with officials and no explanation as to why she was being expelled. Mexican kids peer into Sunland Park, N.M., from the other side of the border wall. They gave Axios permission to take their photo. Photo: Stef Kight/AxiosLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Derrick Henry: Single digits are cool, but bring back throwback helmets

    Titans running back Derrick Henry wore the No. 2 jersey at Alabama and during the preseason of his rookie year, so he might be a player who would appreciate the new NFL rule proposal that would let running backs wear single-digit numbers. But Henry has a higher priority. Henry called for a return to throwbacks, [more]

  • I had the privilege of working with Prince Philip for ten years – he always spoke his mind

    One of the hallmarks of greatness is to do good for its own sake. A huge amount will be written about the Duke of Edinburgh over the coming weeks celebrating his life, his achievements, and doubtless his personal idiosyncrasies. As with any major figure on the national – in this case, world – stage these accounts will capture the public record, but how much will they capture of the man himself? I had the privilege of seeing something of the Duke at close quarters during the ten years I worked for the Prince of Wales. He was a towering presence at any event and any meeting, not just because he was the Duke of Edinburgh, but also by the way he made his presence felt. He spoke his mind. He had a deep sense of humorous irony. His observations might often cut against the grain of the argument in train. They could be blunt, trenchant, sometimes acerbic. But they were always insightful, informed, and adept at opening up the unthinkable or laying bare what had been imperfectly thought through. Few conversations with him followed easy or accepted lines. To find yourself approached by him at a reception was always a moment to be on your mettle: his opening line would invariably be unexpected, and he could always meet a witty response with one even wittier. “Are you still here?” he would often ask when he saw me yet again in a receiving line at Westminster Abbey. The style was a hallmark, and one which never failed to raise a, sometimes nervous, smile. The Duke’s wry sense of humour gave him over the years a reputation for misjudged remarks. At times they caused offence to those who wanted to be offended. But his humour was intended not to offend but to lighten the atmosphere. Many people meeting a senior member of the Royal family for the first – or only – time in their lives would lose both confidence and reason. I recall a very senior Egyptian businessman on meeting the Prince of Wales during a visit to Cairo dropping to the floor in a perfect curtsy as he was introduced. The Duke was only too well aware of the problem. Humour could lance the intimidating atmosphere of a brief conversation and make possible, as no other gambit could, a more productive talk on things that actually mattered. It was a style perfected by the Duke, which other members of his family use to great effect. This was entirely different from his approach to the serious issues about which he was well informed and cared deeply – young people, the environment, the Armed Services, technology, the role of monarchy, the spiritual. As the Duke himself explained, there was no formal role laid down for the husband of the Monarch. He spent his life in devoted support of the Queen – both as consort and husband. I have a fond memory, early on in my time in the royal household, of the Duke leading the Queen on to the dancefloor at the annual Ghillies Ball at Balmoral. But his life was much more.

  • Russian businessman Glushkov was strangled in 2018, British coroner rules

    Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov, who was found dead in 2018, was strangled in his home in southwest London by an unidentified person, a British coroner has ruled, the BBC reported. Glushkov fled Russia after being accused of fraud during his time as deputy director of the Aeroflot airline, and was granted political asylum in the UK in 2010, the BBC reported on Saturday. Senior coroner Chinyere Inyama ruled that Glushkov was unlawfully killed.

  • These 10 Functional Foods Are Like a Whole Body Reset

    Add these to your grocery list.

  • 'Prince Philip was a wonderful listener – you could tell him anything as long as you were honest'

    There is an image of Prince Philip from the time when he arrived in this country as having been rather a lost boy. In truth, when he came to Britain he was absorbed into a world of cousins, aunts and uncles – all relatives of his mother, Princess Alice. The Duke’s father, Prince Andrew of Greece, sent him, aged seven, to live with my great grandmother, Victoria, the Dowager Marchioness of Milford Haven, at Kensington Palace. His guardianship was soon assumed by my grandfather, George, whose home at Lynden Manor, on the Thames near Maidenhead, quickly became The Duke’s home too until he went away to school. It was there that my own father, his cousin, David, 3rd Marquess of Milford Haven and the young Philip became firm friends. My father was two years older, and as they were the only two boys among the cousins, they had an awful lot of fun. There were great family stories of derring-do. They’d go boating up the Thames and once got lost and ended up sleeping in a barn. I was seven when my father died, so have few memories of him, but I’m told they shared a fantastic sense of humour and love for adventure. After my father died of a heart attack in 1970, Prince Philip, then 49, and Uncle Dickie stepped up and supported my mother, who’d been left a widow aged just 31. She was hugely grateful to The Duke for keeping an eye on her and for being a sort of father figure to us, her two boys. In later years, I would sit with him and ask endless questions about my father. It was wonderful to have someone who could tell me everything about him. I went to Heather Down and then on to Gordonstoun, following in The Duke’s footsteps. He was always there to talk and give advice if I needed it. Prince Philip was a wonderful listener; you could tell him anything as long as you were being honest and forthright. He was happy to listen to your thoughts. But if he had some advice he thought you ought to hear, he’d give it to you. Some of my happiest memories are of one-on-one time with him at Balmoral, where I would often help him start the barbecue before the rest of the party arrived. More recently, after my divorce, I’d take one of my three daughters with me as my plus one. I would always say, “If you’re sitting next to him, he has a very enquiring mind so know what you’re talking about. The girls would inevitably come back and say: “No, Papa, he was charming. Really interesting and interested!” I’d jokingly say: “He was? He clearly treats girls differently to boys then…” The girls would prepare a list of questions, always about their grandfather. I think he really enjoyed telling those stories, because I suspect not too many people asked him about that side of the family. His sense of humour and love of mischief was like none other. I remember once, on Royal Yacht Britannia, he played a fantastic trick on my then wife, Penny. The Duke was sitting on the veranda deck reading the newspaper. Wanting to be helpful, Penny asked if he’d like a cup of tea. The Duke looks up and says: “Oh, OK, thank you very much,” and carries on reading. Penny made the tea and about ten minutes later The Queen came in, took one look and exclaimed: “Who made the tea?” Her Majesty was obviously surprised as it was customary she prepared the tea herself. The Duke was giggling and hiding behind the shaking newspaper, knowing he’d got Penny into trouble.

  • Prince Harry Has Arrived Back in the U.K. Two Days After Prince Philip's Death

    Meghan Markle, however, "has been advised by her physician not to travel," a royal spokesman said.

  • Prince Philip and Prince Harry Basically Looked Like Twins

    How did we never notice this before?

  • Controversial call at home plate gives Phillies 7-6 win over Braves

    “I got a view on the big screen that he didn’t touch the plate.”

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Red carpet in pictures

    The biggest night in the British film calendar, the Bafta Awards, is taking place in London.

  • Pacific island devotees of Prince Philip send their condolences

    The chief of an indigenous group in the South Pacific island of Vanuatu that venerated Prince Philip offered condolences to Britain's royal family on Sunday and recalled meeting the late prince during a visit to England. "The connection between the people on the Island of Tanna and the English people is very strong," said Chief Yapa of Ikunala village, Tanna. "We are sending condolence messages to the royal family and the people of England."