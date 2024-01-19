Snow, winter weather lead schools to close early; the latest updates and forecast

With snow starting Friday morning on the Lower Shore of Maryland, school systems are taking precautionary action.

Here's what we know about cancellations/early closures, and the latest forecast.

School systems announce early closures

The Elks Club golf course in Salisbury is a blanket of white Friday morning after a light snowfall in the region.

Due to anticipated road conditions, all after school and evening Somerset County Public Schools programs are canceled Friday, Jan. 19..

Wicomico County Public Schools will dismiss two hours early on Friday, Jan. 19, due to inclement weather. All after-school and evening activities are cancelled for Friday. All activities for Saturday, Jan. 20 are cancelled out of an abundance of caution due to weather conditions.

What's the updated forecast for Salisbury, Ocean City area?

The National Weather Service has its snow advisory for Wicomico County continuing until 10 p.m. Friday night. It also issued a winter weather advisory for Wicomico for extremely cold weather, with wind chill values expected to drop to the upper single digits to around 10 degrees Saturday morning, and then into the lower single digits Sunday morning.

For Somerset and Worcester counties, including Ocean City, and Virginia's Eastern Shore, a hazardous weather outlook has been issued, calling for rain switching to snow by Friday night, with less an inch of accumulation expected.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Snow leads schools to close early; The latest updates and forecast