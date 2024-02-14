Snow, wintry mix likely in parts of Western Washington overnight

As much as three inches of snow or a wintry rain-snow mix is expected to fall in parts of Western Washington Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

However, with temperatures in the 40s, it’s not expected to stick around very long.

For Wednesday, we’re off to a calm and mainly dry start with chilly temps in the 30s and 40s. There is a small band of light showers around Seattle and east into the mountains. This should fall as a mainly cold rain, but with elevation it wouldn’t be out of the question to see a few flakes mixed in. We also have some patchy fog in the South Sound that will clear later this morning.

Look for increasing clouds and dry weather for most of your day. Highs will be in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Snow outlook

Precipitation will move north Wednesday evening, and while temperatures will be warm enough for mainly rain in some spots, there will be areas where some snow mixes with rain or wet snow falls for a time.

The best opportunity for this will be around western Hood Canal and south/west of Olympia tonight into early Thursday morning. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for part of the Kitsap Peninsula and south to Chehalis, where 1 to 3 inches of slushy snow could fall.

There are many things working against a significant lowland snow event:

Relatively meager moisture with the incoming system Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Dry air, which tends to “eat up” some of the raindrops and snowflakes.

Temperatures generally barely cold enough for lowland snow.

Still, we’ll be watching closely for some accumulations mainly on roofs and grassy/elevated surfaces while most roads should stay mainly just wet. The aforementioned areas around Hood Canal, the southwest interior, and Whatcom County have the best chance for some slush on roads.

In the foothills above 1,000 feet and in the mountains, more significant snow will be possible.

Lowland temperatures will be in the 30s Wednesday night and in the mid 40s in Seattle on Thursday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Wednesday night to Thursday morning for the South Cascades for more than a foot and a half of snow around Paradise and Crystal Mountain. Through Stevens and Snoqualmie passes, 4 to 8 inches of snow could fall, so some slippery pass travel is possible.

Milder air takes over Thursday afternoon and any lowland snow chances end quickly.

This weekend, we’ll be back in the 50s in Seattle with some rain at times.