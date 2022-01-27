Snowballs, sleds and laughter after snow
Palestinian children play in the snow following an overnight snowfall in the occupied West Bank town of Hebron on Jan. 27.
The ranch was reportedly purchased by a group led by “Yellowstone” producer Taylor Sheridan and is expected to be featured in a spinoff of the hit show.
Virginia residents are concerned about dozens of data centers potentially coming to Prince William County. The plan would plant the centers in the Manassas and Gainesville areas where some say the data centers could threaten the health of humans as well as water and wildlife. Fox 5’s Tisha Lewis reports on the matter from Manassas.
The National Weather Service is calling for snow to hit Pennsylvania, and the closer you live to the coast, the more you'll see.
The coastal storm is expected to deliver one for the history books in the Northeast. But its impact on central Pa. is difficult to predict.
The A68A iceberg was the biggest iceberg on Earth when it broke off. Now gone, it has dumped nearly 1 trillion tons of water into the ocean.
With frigid temperatures in Ontario, ice shelves are forming near the shores of the Great Lakes, containing 'ice volcanoes,' which are hazardous to climb on and should be avoided.
Using trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife, firefighters were able to rescue the deer
The driver said he was grateful that he was in an EV during the I-95 gridlock and posted a picture of himself watching Netflix in the traffic jam.
"It's just odd that he showed up here, but there's tracks all the way back through the woods, so he came from somewhere — we just don't know where."
It snowed in Miami on Jan. 19, 1977. Could it happen again, as temperatures plunge and Artic door blasts Florida?
Take 49 million gallons of water. Add air and mix thoroughly. Spray where ski area should go.
On the edge of the Scottish Highlands lies a 5,500-acre estate called Kildrummy. It was recently bought by American property developers Camille and Christopher Bently. The Bentlys join the growing ranks of so-called “green lairds” – climate-savvy millionaires and billionaires who are buying up Scottish land and transforming the way it’s managed. CAMILLE BENTLY, REWILDER: “Kildrummy was operated as a shooting estate, and so really intensely managed for that purpose.” The Bentlys bought Kildrummy estate for about $15 million. Its manor house was built in 1901 to accommodate grouse shooting parties, and its land was intensely managed.Heather-clad moors were burned to improve breeding conditions for the grouse. And their predators, such as foxes, were hunted and trapped. The Bentlys have banned trapping and shooting at Kildrummy. They plan to turn the estate into a semi-wilderness where dwindling species are revived and protected. CHRISTOPHER BENTLY, REWILDER: “Across the way we're looking at the Glenkindie estate, our neighbor. They’re a hunting estate. And they, though, have managed their land very sympathetically with the environment.”“We're looking to piggyback off of that and replicate that here, where you see a heavily burned, heavily managed moorland that was kept this way for far too long.” Not far away lies a former shooting estate, named Bunloit. It was recently bought by another green laird, Jeremy Leggett. Leggett is a long-time climate campaigner who made his millions from solar power. JEREMY LEGGETT, REWILDER: “After 20 years as a solar entrepreneur, I went from the beginning of that time being told that I was a rootless dreamer and solar energy would never be making energy for grown ups who really knew about energy, through to where we are now. I thought, why not try and have a go at helping create that kind of exponential growth elsewhere in the survival story right at the end? Taking carbon down out of the atmosphere.” Leggett hopes that research at Bunloit will accelerate a land-management revolution in Scotland and help avert climate meltdown and biodiversity collapse. He told Reuters he aims to measure precisely how much carbon is stored at the Bunloit estate. JEREMY LEGGETT, REWILDER: "I think a hundred years from now, if we get this right, much of Scotland is going to look like small parts of Scotland do today: ancient woodlands with oak trees hundreds of years old."The rise of the green lairds has revived debates about who owns Scotland’s land and what they’re doing with it. Campaigners say fewer than 500 people own more than half of Scotland’s private land, and many of them are foreigners. Some traditional lairds are deeply skeptical about proponents of rewilding. One of them is 74-year-old Jamie Williamson. “The people who are pushing this rewilding tend to be people from an urban background or foreign country who's come in here.” Williamson runs Alvie & Dalraddy, a traditional sporting estate. He says he’s been struggling to maintain his revenue from grouse shooting and deer stalking on an estate surrounded by prominent rewilding projects.He also says planting native woodlands in Scotland won’t avert climate change so long as the country imports cheap timber from overseas. “If we actually brought back in and produced our own steel and iron and brought back our polluting industries, but run them more efficiently. We'd actually probably do far more for global warming than peatland restoration or growing very slow growing trees here.” Back at Kildrummy estate, the Bentlys know that Scots can be wary of Americans with grand plans and deep pockets. CAMILLE BENTLY, REWILDER: “There's definitely a contingent who has this mindset like, you know, oh, these Americans coming in and buying up land and they're changing everything that we know and love. But that's not what our goal is at all. We are here because we love it and we just want to be a part of making it and the very best that it can be, throughout the future.”
National Weather Service meteorologists share the forecast for the Tri-State area in regards to the winter storm forecast to start Friday.
Snow is once again forecasted for the region Friday into Saturday Jan. 28-29 according to the National Weather Service.
New York's Suffolk County Police Department shared that officers found the distressed fawn floating "half-submerged in the icy water roughly 60 feet off-shore"
Parts of Ontario and Quebec will fall under an active storm track as Canada endures a pattern flip-flop heading into February.
I fear they will be like plastic straws polluting the sidewalks and parking lots and maybe even the ocean.
Maverick Osenbaugh captured something he had never seen before on his Ring security camera earlier this month, it's possible it was a bear cub.
People who went to bed early missed the bulletins at 9 p.m. Wednesday. They woke up to a screeching winter nightmare in 1978.
Last week, the city of Chicago delayed a public hearing on issuing a permit for metal shredder Southside Recycling. Again.Why it matters: The shredder has run into controversy from both the federal government and residents after it secured a written agreement with the city to build on the Southeast Side. The Latino-majority neighborhood has been fighting back against industry and pollution, including the recent high-profile fight over manganese (petcoke).