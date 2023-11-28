Snowbelt communities bracing for heavy snowfall

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – People who live in the heart of the snowbelt are bracing for what could be the biggest lake-effect snowfall they have seen in quite some time. From buying supplies to gassing up the car, many say they “bring it on.”

“We’re always ready for it. When you live in Northeast Ohio, you have to have good tires, you have to have your snow blower ready, so I’d like to think everyone’s ready,” said one Lake County resident.

Even if everyone is not ready, this Lake County resident says she certainly is. She is filling up her tank and getting ready for what is forecasted to be a major lake effect snow storm.

“I feel like the seasons are changing. Winter’s kind of shifting, so we’ve had a nice long fall to a degree. I’m ready. I don’t mind the snow,” she said.

Monday afternoon, on and off flurries fell across the county, creating a light coating on the ground in places like Painesville. As the evening went on, the snow became heavier.

When the snow begins to pile up, Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies urge drivers to remember those familiar winter driving skills.

“During a heavy snow storm, if you don’t have to go out, don’t. But if you do absolutely have to go out, make sure that you are vigilant in taking your time. Rushing will not help you because it could put you or other drivers at risk,” said Lt. Samer Musleh.

“We also recommend that you put an extra blanket in your car in case that you break down. Recognize where you’re at, so if you break down, you can tell dispatch where you are, so we can get you the help that you need as soon as possible,” said Deputy Brandon Savage.

ODOT also spent Monday preparing, getting salt trucks and plows ready to clear the roads.

District 12 is responsible for Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties — the bullseye of the storm.

Lake County deputies say keeping your vehicle in the best shape possible is key to navigating tricky snow-covered roads.

“It is important to make sure that your tire tread is where it needs to be because you leave, make sure that your front and rear windows are clear. Check your tires and your windshield wipers,” said Lt. Musleh.

“Going to take it as it comes. We’ve got a couple things prepared already, a little extra water, extra stuff, extra jackets,” said a man who lives in Lake County.

“I’ve got my car equipped, got tires on it last week. I don’t like it, I’d rather be in Florida, but I’ve been living here for almost all my 60 years,” said another woman.

