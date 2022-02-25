Snowboarder punches teen in the face and disappears riding down mountain, PA cops say

A snowboarder punched a 16-year-old in the face — then disappeared down the mountain, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The teen and the snowboarder got into “a brief verbal altercation” Feb. 13 at a ski resort in Somerset County, police said.

The snowboarder then punched the teen in the face and rode down the mountain at the Seven Springs Ski Resort, according to police. Authorities did not say what the altercation was about.

Police are searching for the man. He hasn’t been seen since.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact (Pennsylvania State Police-Somerset) at 814-445-4104,” police said.

Seven Springs Ski Resort is about 60 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

