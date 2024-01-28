Snowboarder spends 15 hours trapped overnight on ski lift in California

The gondola at Heavenly, which said it was investigating the incident - GETTY IMAGES

A snowboarder who spent 15 hours trapped overnight in a ski lift gondola in California has described her frightening ordeal as she screamed desperately for help amid freezing conditions.

Monica Laso boarded the gondola at Heavenly Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe on Thursday evening at the end of a long day of snowboarding.

But as she began her descent down the mountain at just before 5pm, the ski lift ground to a halt while she was still in the sky.

Speaking to local media, Ms Laso said she cried repeatedly for attention but nobody could hear her. Without her mobile phone, she had no way of calling for help.

“I screamed desperately until I lost my voice,” Ms Laso told KCRA.

She said she fought the freezing temperatures – which on Thursday night fell below 23F (-6C) on the mountain – by rubbing her hands and feet together.

Ms Laso’s friends reported her missing to the local police but she was not found until Friday morning when the gondola started up again for the day and the resort’s staff realised she had been stuck there all night.

The Heavenly resort on Lake Tahoe is one of the most popular in California - AP

Heavenly, which is one of the most popular ski resorts in California, said it was investigating the incident “with the utmost seriousness”.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests is our top priority at Heavenly Mountain Resort,” Tom Fortune, the resort’s vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s office has been contacted for comment.

Kim George, spokesperson for South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, said that sheriff’s deputies requested their paramedics at about 8.30am on Friday after Ms Laso was discovered.

She was responsive and alert and declined to be transported to the hospital, Ms George said.

In her 23 years with the fire department, “we’ve never responded to anything like that,” she added. “I’m very curious to hear the story.”

Vail Resorts, which owns Heavenly, has been contacted by The Telegraph for comment.

The ski resort is located on the southeastern side of Lake Tahoe near the California-Nevada border in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Its ski lifts can move more than 50,000 skiers and snowboarders every hour.

Earlier this month a man was killed by an avalanche at nearby Palisades, a Lake Tahoe resort run by Alterra.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.