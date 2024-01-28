Snowboarder spends 15 hours trapped in California ski resort gondola

A snowboarder who was reported missing in California on Thursday was found the morning after spending 15 hours trapped in a ski resort’s gondola, amid freezing temperatures.

The Associated Press reported that Monica Laso was riding at Heavenly Ski Resort on Thursday and became too tired to ride down the mountain.

Instead, Laso decided to hop aboard the gondola to return to the base of the mountain at about 5 p.m.

Minutes after boarding the hanging cable car, she told Sacramento station KCRA, the gondola stopped, and she was left suspended in the air.

DEADLY 1982 LAKE TAHOE AVALANCHE REVEALS HIDDEN DANGER AT POPULAR SKI RESORTS TO THIS DAY

Laso told the station she yelled for help but could not be heard. She was also unable to call for help because she did not have her cellphone with her.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"I screamed desperately until I lost my voice," Laso told the station in an interview in Spanish.

She also reportedly told the station she rubbed her hands and feet together in an attempt to find warmth throughout the night, as temperatures dipped down to 23 degrees.

CALIFORNIA HIKER SPOTS, SAVES WOMAN WHO WAS TRAPPED INSIDE TRUCK FOR 4 NIGHTS AFTER GOING OFF CLIFF

A woman became trapped on a gondola at Heavenly Ski Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California on Jan. 25, 2024, spending about 15 hours in the cable car overnight, amid freezing temperatures.

Laso’s friends reportedly contacted the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening to report their friend was missing.

Fox News Digital reached out to the sheriff’s office with inquiries regarding the missing person’s report but did not immediately hear back.

On Friday morning, crews started up the gondola for the day and discovered Laso had been trapped in one of the cars overnight.

CALIFORNIA SKI RESORT OPENS AFTER FIRST AVALANCHE DEATH OF THE SEASON

Heavenly Ski Resort officials are investigating how a snowboarder became trapped inside one of its gondolas overnight, amid freezing temperatures.

She was reportedly responsive and declined being transported to a nearby hospital.

Heavenly Ski Resort is located on the southeastern side of Lake Tahoe at the California-Nevada border.

Resort officials are investigating how Laso became trapped, "with the utmost seriousness."

"The safety and well-being of our guests is our top priority at Heavenly Mountain Resort," Tom Fortune, the resort’s vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





Original article source: Snowboarder spends 15 hours trapped in California ski resort gondola