Snowboarding competition kicks off in Wyoming
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live from Jackson Hole on Jan. 25 for the start of the 2022 Yeti Natural Selection Tour.
”I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week,” tweeted Brittany Matthews, co-owner of Kansas City Current and fiancee of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
“They’re family and they know that,” a source tells PEOPLE of the NFL quarterback and Bachelorette alum
The motosports competitor and stuntman was hospitalized on Saturday following a parachute stunt gone wrong in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
USMNT host El Salvador on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio as Gregg Berhalter's side are huge favorites to move one step closer to qualification for the 2022 World Cup.
Early Saturday morning, disaster stuck, as the horse arena used for specialized training and therapy, collapsed due to heavy snow.
While world No 1 Jon Rahm reiterated his opposition to the benign tests presented on the PGA Tour so far this year, Collin Morikawa, the American on the Spaniard’s tail in the rankings, acknowledged his own discomfort at “easy” layouts.
As if Matthew Stafford's game-saving bomb to Cooper Kupp wasn't amazing enough, this camera angle makes it that much better
NBC Sports' TV schedule for the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season will begin with the 60th Rolex 24 at Daytona. Here's how to watch.
After the #Bills took the lead with 13 seconds left, #Chiefs HC Andy Reid told Patrick Mahomes: "When it's looking grim, go be the grim reaper."
"The one that got away" for owner Jerry Jones is now kind of sort of off the hook. Right when the Jones is frowning his face at his current fish's aroma. | From @CdBurnett7
What Sean McDermott said about #Bills' kickoff with 13 seconds left vs. #Chiefs:
Everyone knows the quarterback's legacy on the field. Off the field, Mahomes loves ketchup, collects sneakers, and is pretty good at beer pong.
Eichel's already scored 16 goals this season, and is on a 32-goal pace.
Did the Bucs just lose their quarterback, too?
Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 is setting sail next month! Watch the wild first look now to see Captain Glenn Shephard's crew get tangled in hookups, bad weather and so much more.
Alvin Kamara says he's 'not 100% committed' to his dinner plans after Sean Payton report
Jarett Andretti and Robin Pemberton celebrated their team's LMP3 pole position for the Rolex 24, which came after both dealt with recent family deaths.
Lia Thomas has made a splash in US collegiate women's swimming with her dominant performances for the University of Pennsylvania. But just a few years ago, she competed on the men's team.
The couple announced their engagement last February
"There were a ton of people tuning in rooting against us for one reason and one reason only: It's because of my vaccination status," Rodgers said.