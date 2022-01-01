🌱SnowCoach Trip Above Treeline + Best Chinese Food + Marijuana

Happy Sunday, Bedford! Here's everything you need to know for a good start to your day.

First, today's weather:

Cloudy today and mild with a shower. High: 42. Low: 24.

Here are the top stories today in Bedford:

If you ordered Chinese food in 2021, you may have visited one of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New Hampshire, according to WMUR viewer's top choice for 2021. What restaurants made the top of the list? 1. Wontons in Wakefield. Viewers recommend the crab Rangoon. 2. Sun Shui in Bedford. Viewers said the staff and authentic menu make Sun Shui great. You can see more viewers top choices for 2021 here: (WMUR Manchester) How can you reach the peak of the highest mountain in the Northeastern United States in the middle of notoriously unpredictable winter conditions? A "SnowCoach" has the ability to bring guests from Pinkham Notch up to the highest peak in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, Mount Washington. The SnowCoach is a white van that travels on four triangular tracks rather than wheels to make the steep climb up and down the snowy Mt. Washington Auto Road where guests can experience breathtaking winter-white vistas. Reservations are required for SnowCoach tours and can be made at greatglentrails.com/ booknow. You read more about this story here (by subscription or individual paper purchase): (The Union Leader) Another bipartisan effort to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire is underway, according to state lawmakers. David Boyer, a Maine consultant who helped lead his state’s legalization campaign in 2016, said that New Hampshire is behind Vermont, Massachusetts, and Maine who have all legalized marijuana. Supporters say that outcomes for next year’s session appear to be "predetermined<" and if the bills reach the Senate, they will likely get voted down or face a veto by Governor Chris Sununu. State Sen. Bob Giuda, a Republican who lead the anti-legalization vote in 2019, said it's a "myth" that "everybody wants this," adding that it's not good for our kids in the midst of "a mental health and Covid crisis" saying that it also produces "respiratory problems." You can read more here: (NHPR)

Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains: "Join Mickey and his Disney friends as your favorite stories come to life at Disney On Ice on Jan. 28 in Manchester, NH!" (Facebook)

Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains: "Raymond Multilevel Troop 10427 went caroling at Colonial Poplin Assisted Living this month." (Facebook)

Bedford Hockey: "Upsetting loss against Concord last night in the final championship game from the Brian Stone Christmas tournament." (Facebook)

Bedford N.H. Community Television: "BCTV will be closed today in observance of the holiday, we will re-open on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022." (Facebook)

