Snowden: Deflationary Fed-Controlled CBDC Will Cause ‘Annihilation’ of Savings

Dan Mitchell
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Edward Snowden recently took to Twitter to weigh in on the hypothetical central bank digital currency (CBDC) issued by the US Federal Reserve Bank (Fed). In the tweet, Snowden commented on and gave criticisms against CBDCs.

Edward Snowden’s (@Snowden) original post was a link to an article that he published about CBDCs on Oct 9, 2021. In this post, Snowden delivers a comprehensive description of his position and arguments on the state of CBDCs and how they might be implemented by the US Federal government. Importantly, he stated that he is hoping for the article to “specifically to influence the Fed’s much-heralded and still-forthcoming “discussion paper,” a group-authored text on the topic of the costs and benefits of creating a CBDC.”

In the reply which Snowden later responded to @adasound_io (the Twitter handle of the Cardano-based NFT platform for musicians), sharing an excerpt of an opinion piece written by Dr. Prasad which was published in the New York Times in July 2021. In the excerpt, Dr. Prasad presents his arguments, which appear to paint the so-called ‘digital dollar’ in a positive light.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman cuts forecast for U.S. economic growth in 2021 and 2022

    The firm previously expected 5.7% gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2021 and 4.4% growth in 2022, according to research released on Sunday from authors including its chief economist Jan Hatzius. They pointed to a "longer lasting virus drag on virus-sensitive consumer services" as well as an expectation that semiconductor supply likely will not improve until the first half of 2022, delaying inventory restocking until next year.

  • Debt-ceiling fight delayed, but Yellen warns potential for ‘catastrophe’ remains

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Sunday of "catastrophe" if Senate Republicans' unwillingness to raise the debt ceiling causes the U.S. to default in December.

  • LA’s transition to green energy is driven by this inclusivity-focused cleantech incubator

    Los Angeles has set the nation's most ambitious targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator is driving the change in partnership with the city.

  • Climate change: Prince Charles sympathetic to protesters' anger

    The Prince of Wales tells the BBC he sympathises with protesters - but any action must be constructive.

  • Yurok people see victory in decades-long effort to revive language

    Renaming of California state park to Sue-meg after nearly a century comes after language was nearly destroyed The newly renamed Sue-meg state park. Photograph: Bill Gozansky/Alamy Skip Lowry interacts with nature much like his Yurok ancestors did – in the Indigenous Yurok language. There’s the original name for a purple flower, low-slung Yurok homes and sweet huckleberries. “Our worldview is harbored within the language,” said Lowry. He has been working for years to master the language and now w

  • El Salvador to use bitcoin gains to fund veterinary hospital, president says

    El Salvador will invest some of the $4 million gains it has obtained from its bitcoin operations to build a veterinary hospital, President Nayib Bukele said on Saturday. The Bitcoin Trust, which Congress authorized in August, with a balance of $150 million, now has a "surplus" of $4 million, Bukele said. "So we decided to invest a part of that money in this: a veterinary hospital for our furry friends," Bukele wrote on Twitter.

  • Dollar nears 3-year high against yen as markets retain bets on Fed taper

    The dollar rose to its highest in nearly three years versus the yen on Monday as investors remained confident the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce a tapering of its massive bond-buying next month despite softer U.S. payrolls figures. The Japanese currency was also hurt by a slight tilt towards riskier currencies as sterling and the Australian dollar both gained slightly on the greenback, leaving the dollar's index little changed at 94.154, not far from its one-year high of 94.504 touched earlier this month. However, data for August was revised up sharply and the jobless rate dropped to an 18-month low, suggesting fears of labour shortage remain justified, keeping worries about inflation alive and giving the Federal Reserve justification to reduce its emergency stimulus begun last year.

  • Bitcoin Futures Exchange-Traded-Fund (ETF) Will be Bad For Retail Investors, Says Willy Woo

    On-chain crypto analyst Willy Woo has suggested that a bitcoin futures exchange-traded-fund (ETF) in the United States may be bad for retail investors as it places institutional investors such as hedge funds at an advantage.

  • Mark Cuban’s Top Investing Advice

    Often controversial and always entertaining, self-made billionaire Mark Cuban is not shy in his opinions, especially when it comes to money — and that's good news for budding investors. Mark...

  • ‘Tax Loss Harvesting’ Time Is Coming. What It Means for the Stock Market.

    A stock sold for a gain is taxed, but one sold at a loss isn't, so incurring losses is how a portfolio manager lowers the overall amount of gains---and shrinks the portfolio’s tax bill.

  • What Does Treasury's Janet Yellen Think About Crypto?

    Janet Yellen is a financial behemoth, having broken many barriers for women throughout her storied career. Now, Yellen is serving as the first female Secretary of the Treasury, one of the most influential positions in American finance. In forums and subreddits, Yellen is often framed as an enemy of crypto.

  • As student violence surges, educators say mental health issues are 'absolutely through the roof' and draining teachers

    One school counselor told Insider she's assessed 26 students ages 8 through 10 for suicide risk since May, with depression levels "through the roof."

  • Marie Antoinette's censored letters decoded using X-rays

    The country's queen, Marie Antoinette, was closely watched and monitored after an attempted escape to Varennes, France, failed. Von Fersen had made copies of them, but words and passages within the copies were heavily redacted by an unidentified censor who had blacked them out with ink. Now the world has a peek into the romantic lives of Antoinette and von Fersen.

  • Pope Francis bows out of climate summit

    Pope Francis is no longer planning to attend the critical United Nations climate summit that begins in three weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, the Vatican announced Friday.Why it matters: Francis' attendance, given his global stature, could have helped provide momentum to what are expected to be difficult talks aimed at spurring more aggressive steps to cut greenhouse gas emissions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEmissions and finance

  • The End Is Near for Money: 76% of Surveyed Banking Execs Say Digital Assets -- Like Bitcoin -- Will Rule in 10 Years

    According to Deloitte's 2021 Global Blockchain Survey of more than 1,200 executives in several sectors including the financial services industry (FSI), 76% of FSI respondents agreed that we'll no longer use physical money within 10 years' time. Instead, they predict we'll be using blockchain and various forms of digital currency. Additionally, 73% of FSI execs surveyed stated that they will be at a competitive disadvantage if that industry doesn't begin adopting blockchain and digital assets.

  • US asks Mexico to allow in DEA agents

    The new U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, said Saturday the United States has asked the Mexican government to allow agents, including those from the Drug Enforcement Administration, to work in Mexico. (Oct. 9)

  • Scientists simulate life on Mars in Israel

    In the desert of southern Israel, a team of six scientists have begun simulating what it might be like to live on Mars. The red-hued Ramon Crater will be home for about a month to the five men and one woman participating in the mission. Their AMADEE-20 habitat is tucked beneath a rocky step. Inside they sleep, eat and conduct experiments. Outside they wear mock space suits fitted with cameras, microphones and self-contained breathing systems. Dr. Gernot Gromer, the director of the Austrian Space Forum running the project, says the more mistakes they make during the simulation, the better. GROMER: "We have the motto of fail fast, fail cheap and have a steep learning curve, because for every mistake we make here on Earth, we hopefully don't repeat it on Mars because we have done it before." The Austrian association is collaborating with the Israel Space Agency and local group D-MARS. The six team members are constantly on camera with their vital signs monitored, and their movements inside the habitat are tracked to analyze favorite spots for congregating. Thirty-six-year-old Alon Tenzer is on the simulation team. TEAM MEMBER ALON TENZER: "We are six people working in a tight space under a lot of pressure to do a lot of tests. There are bound to be challenges. But I trust my crew that we are able to overcome those challenges, we learn how to work together, we train together and we are very confident." Outside, other engineers and specialists will work with a drone and rover to improve autonomous navigation and mapping on a world where GPS is not available. All together they will carry out more than 20 experiments in fields including geology, biology and medicine and hope to publish some of the results when finished.

  • Deere workers reject six-year labor contract

    The deal over wages and employee benefits would have covered about 10,000 employees across 14 facilities in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas. "John Deere remains fully committed to continuing the collective bargaining process," the company said, adding that operations would continue as normal. The agreement reached by UAW and John Deere on Oct. 1 was rejected by "90% of the membership", UAW Vice President Chuck Browning said in a separate statement.

  • Ease Your Stock Market Fears With These 3 Moves

    Worried about losing money on your investments? You're not alone. Here's how to calm those nerves and be successful.

  • Colorado vandals deface Catholic cathedral with 'Satan lives here'

    Vandals desecrated the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday with satanic messages shortly before the morning Mass.