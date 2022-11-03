Snowdonia: Wales' longest-serving ranger retires after 40 years

For the last 40 years Andrew Roberts has been a ranger in Snowdonia

After 40 years in a job with Snowdonia as his office, Wales' longest-serving ranger has hung up his boots.

Andrew Roberts looked after Ysbyty Ifan, the National Trust's largest agricultural estate, which covers 20,316 acres (8,094 hectares) of national park uplands.

South of Betws-y-Coed, in Conwy county, it boasts river valleys, moorland and deep-peat blanket bog.

Now the search is on for someone to takeover the £30,000-a-year role.

With 52 tenanted farms and 30 houses in the remote area, Mr Roberts has helped build a strong network across the estate.

The 60-year-old, from Betws-y-Coed, said: "Community is such an important part of the role. I consider many tenants as good friends.

"We have a common goal, and so working well together is key. I've learned how important it is to listen and surround yourself with people you can learn from."

Much of his work focused on conservation and maintenance, from fencing and building walls, to improving footpaths, managing trees and looking after habitats.

Across 8.6 acres (3.4 hectares) Mr Roberts has planted more than 7,000 trees.

That has created two rare temperate rainforests, one of which is now a designated site of special scientific interest.

Mr Roberts's replacement will also be looking after 29 Welsh mountain ponies.

Since their 2018 introduction, they have grazed between Ffridd Tŷ Coch and Ysgwifrith.

They have transformed the area by eating purple moor-grass, helping plants like heather and bilberry thrive.

The Ysbyty Ifan estate covers 20,316 acres of national park uplands

The new ranger will work from Dinas with farm tenants, contractors, volunteers and the community.

National Trust Cymru's Snowdonia manager, Trystan Edwards, said: "We're looking for a people person with a heart for the Ysbyty community, and you'll share our conservation work with a wide range of people through events, guided walks and more."

Mr Roberts admitted he will miss the job he has been doing since he was a young man.

"I couldn't have imagined doing anything else and it'll be hard to let it go," he said.

"But I'll always have a connection with the people and places of Ysbyty."