‘Snowdrop’ actress Park Soo-ryun dies at 29

“Snowdrop” actress Park Soo-ryun has died at the age of 29 after falling down a flight of stairs on Jeju Island, South Korea.

The death: On June 11, Park was reportedly on the way home when she fell down the stairs at a property on the island, where she was scheduled to perform.

Although she was rushed to the hospital, Park was pronounced brain-dead by doctors after attempts to revive her failed.

The funeral: Park’s family decided to donate her organs.

“Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating,” Park’s mother told Soompi.

The actor’s mortuary is reportedly located at Suwon Hospital of Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Center. Her funeral procession took place on Tuesday.

About the actor: Park rose to fame after debuting in the 2018 musical “Il Tenore.” She starred in many other musicals, including “Finding Kim Jong Wook,” “Passing Through Love,” “Siddhartha” and “The Day We Loved.”

Park also starred as a university student in the controversial K-drama series “Snowdrop,” along with Blackpink’s Jisoo and actor Jung Hae-in. Her death comes after her “Snowdrop” co-star Kim Mi-soo unexpectedly died in January last year at the age of 29 due to unspecified causes.

