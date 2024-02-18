Snowfall is declining in the US. This map shows how it's affecting the West.

Climate change is already impacting the amount of snow that falls across the country

Some ski resorts in the western U.S. are fighting to stay open with poor snowfall and warmer weather threatening the snowpack. This month, a locally owned ski resort west of Choteau, Montana closed halfway through the 2023-2024 season, citing lack of snowfall, warming temperatures and financial issues.

In Big Sky, Montana, snowfall levels hit a 33-year low, according to Outside Magazine. One reason to blame for poor weather conditions is El Niño. Weather reports from last fall predicted lower-than-average snowfall in the northern Rockies and higher-than-average precipitation in the southwest, the magazine reported.

Not all hope is lost for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts: Snowstorms are hitting the east and storms may continue in the next few weeks.

Here's how snowfall and snowpack has changed across the country:

Snow declines across the country

Climate change is already impacting the amount of snow that falls across the country. Recent significant declines in how snow is measured – snowfall, snow cover, and snowpack – have been reported across the U.S.

Total snowfall has decreased in many parts of the U.S. since widespread observations became available in 1930, with 57% of stations showing a decline, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Among all of the stations, the average change is a decrease of 0.19% per year.

Snowpack refers to the snow that has fallen on the ground and does not melt for months due to below-freezing temperatures, according to National Geographic. Snowpack remains on the ground until the arrival of above-freezing temperatures. Tracking this data helps scientist monitor the effects of climate change.

But as climate change continues to bring warmer temperatures earlier in the ski season, mountains will tend to get less snow and more rain, shrinking the snowpack and making it more difficult for some ski resorts to operate.

From 1982 to 2021, the snowpack season became shorter at about 86% of the sites where snowpack was measured, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports.

Across all sites, the length of the snowpack season decreased by about 18 days, on average.

A skier descends a slope in front of a snow cannon, in Val d'Isere, French Alps, in 2012. Snowmaking can help ski areas ease the threat of climate change, but only up to a point, experts say. "It is not a climate solution," the ski industry says.

Warming temperatures jeopardize the ski industry

Scientists say that climate change represents "a substantial risk to the profitability and sustainability of ski tourism because of reduced and more variable natural snow, and increased snowmaking requirements and costs," according to a 2021 research study published in the journal Tourism Management Perspectives.

The Teton Pass Ski Area in Montana normally receives 300 inches of snow each year. But the 2023-2024 season has been the worst season for precipitation totals based on 55 years of records. Lack of snow is one of the reasons owner Charles Hlavac decided to close halfway through the season.

This trend of declining snowfall is expected to continue, scientists say, potentially dealing a harsh blow to the ski industry over the next few decades.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Snowpack map in western US shows decline in snowfall through years