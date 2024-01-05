Snowfall, expected to bring up to 4 inches, causes highway havoc

Jan. 4—A Thursday snowstorm across the region has caused occasional havoc and traffic delays on highways around Santa Fe.

A crash on Interstate 25 near Cañoncito left a semi-trailer truck on its side, blocking the roadway, around noon. A New Mexico State Police spokesman said there were no injuries.

Traffic also was backed up on U.S. 84/285 near the Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder Thursday after a pickup and an SUV collided, causing severe front-end damage to both.

Reports of other weather-related problems were expected as a storm moving in from the west remains in the area.

The El Niño weather pattern that often sends wetter, whiter winters to much of New Mexico brought about an inch of snow to Santa Fe on Thursday morning and was expected to blanket the region with more by the day's end.

National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Shoemake said in a morning interview the eastward-moving storm system, which originated in the Pacific Ocean, would slowly make its way out of the region sometime late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

The area could see another 2 to 3 inches fall before the day is over, he said.

The Thursday morning snowfall did not affect government operations around Santa Fe, with city and county offices remaining open and services continuing.

Nor did the snow lead to a delay or morning closure of Santa Fe Public Schools, said spokesman Cody Dynarski. The snow began falling around 7:30 a.m., when most students were already arriving at their schools, he said.

He said it was unlikely the district would close campuses early unless conditions worsened.

"If we do an early release, we will let people know, Dynarski said.

Shoemake said the Santa Fe area is in for another, milder storm Saturday that might bring light snow.

A third, colder storm front moving in from the Pacific could bring snowfall of 3 to 6 inches Sunday night and into Monday morning, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.