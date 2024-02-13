Snowfall predicted to be heaviest during Tuesday morning commute. NJ Transit offers help

Many meteorologists and weather forecasters are advising North New Jersey residents to be extra cautious in their Tuesday morning commute with heavy snowfall predicted.

National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Pollina advises motorists to be careful when traveling in the morning. "It may be best for people to say home tomorrow if they can, and if they can't then they have to take their time and give themselves extra time to where they need to go," said Pollina.

The NJ Department of Transportation warns that snowfall will be at its heaviest during the morning commute, "Be prepared if you must travel."

NJ Transit announced that it will be cross honoring systemwide on Tuesday for rail, light rail, bus, and private carriers.

The National Weather Service Mount Holly posted on social media that increasing snowfall amounts could make the Tuesday morning commute look "rough." The NWS specifically states the I-78 & I-80 corridors will be the most impacted and those using the I-95 northwest will need to be wary.

See the inch count forecast: Snow total predictions increase for parts of North Jersey.

North Jersey: Schools announce snow days, delayed openings for Tuesday, Feb. 13

"We advise delaying travel until later in the day if possible," NWS Mount Holly tweeted.

From the I-78 northward, heavy snow is predicted to impact travelers, while southeast of the I-95 corridor will see mainly rain, possibly ending as wet snow. South of I-78 corridor to I-95 will see rain turn into snow in the pre-dawn hours on Tuesday, eventually turning into heavy snow for the morning commute. The I-95 will see slushier conditions.

NWS issued a winter storm warning that will be in effect from 1 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Northeast New Jersey. Total snowfall accumulations range from 6 to 13 inches in various areas on North New Jersey with wind gusts reaching up to 35 miles per hour.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that government offices would have two-hour delayed openings on Tuesday.

