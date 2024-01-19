Snowfall timeline: What to expect in Rochester this weekend

Between Friday and Sunday, an additional 3 to 8 inches of snow is anticipated in certain areas of Rochester. The snow is a result of a widespread snowstorm passing through western New York on Friday, coupled with the possibility of lake-effect snow in the Rochester region on Saturday. Weather Service Meteorologist Jon Campbell said, when combined with the snowfall from Thursday and early Friday morning, the total snow accumulation could reach up to 10 inches in some parts of the Rochester region over the four-day period.

Here's what to expect this weekend, according to the Weather Service.

Friday

Roughly 1 to 3 inches are expected to fall in Monroe County through the day and into the evening on Friday before tapering off.

Friday's high temperature is expected to reach the low 20s, with lows in the lower teens.

Saturday

Lake effect snow will leave several more inches of snow for area residents on Saturday - 1 to 2 inches of snow in much of the region and 2 to 4 inches of snow is predicted to fall in towns in the northeastern part of Monroe County (Irondequoit, Webster, Penfield) and western Wayne County.

Saturday is expected to be the coldest day of the weekend, with the high to remain in the teens, but will feel much colder when considering the wind chill, which is expected to land below zero.

Sunday

Snow is expected to continue through Sunday morning before tapering off in Rochester.

Sunday's high temperature is expected to reach the low 20s, with lows in the lower teens.

If you're heading to the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, the Weather Service expects snow showers in Orchard Park before 8 a.m. on Sunday. The day will be partly sunny with a high near 23 degrees, transitioning to mostly cloudy conditions in the evening with temperatures dropping to around 18 degrees. Colder weather is anticipated as the sun sets, with a southwest wind around 14 mph.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Weather: Snowfall timeline for this weekend