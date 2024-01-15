Snowfall totals around WNY as winter storm continues
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A winter storm hit Western New York Saturday and continued through the weekend, with strong wind gusts, whiteout conditions and lake-effect snow prompting a driving ban that remains in effect for parts of Erie County.
While the most dangerous conditions were due in most part to the whipping winds, Western New York saw heaps of snow pile up, particularly in the Southtowns, where snowfall totals neared 2 feet and conditions in Orchard Park forced the Buffalo Bills playoff game to be moved to Monday afternoon.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from across the region, as provided by the National Weather Service.
Erie County
Figures are from Sunday afternoon unless noted otherwise.
Angola — 27 inches
Elma — 23.8 inches
West Seneca — 21 inches
Alden — 19 inches
Lancaster — 18.2 inches
Marilla — 16 inches
Elma Center — 13 inches
Orchard Park — 12 inches
Wales — 10 inches
Lackawanna — 10 inches (as of 11 a.m. Sunday)
Akron — 8.7 inches (as of 11:24 a.m. Sunday)
Snyder — 8.1 inches
Holland — 8 inches (as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday)
East Amherst — 8 inches (as of 8:50 a.m. Sunday)
East Aurora — 8 inches (as of 7 a.m. Sunday)
Tonawanda — 8 inches
Sloan — 7.5 inches (as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday)
Williamsville — 7.3 inches
South Wales — 7 inches (as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday)
Millgrove — 7 inches (as of 6 a.m. Sunday)
Boston — 6.5 inches (as of 7 a.m. Sunday)
Cheektowaga (Buffalo Airport) — 6.3 inches (as of 7:45 a.m. Sunday)
Hamburg — 6 inches (as of 7 a.m. Sunday)
Eden — 6 inches (as of 10:38 a.m. Sunday)
Depew — 5 inches (as of 8 p.m. Saturday)
Kenmore — 5 inches (as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday)
Glenwood — 4 inches (as of 7:15 a.m. Sunday)
Springville — 1.2 inches (7:45 a.m. Sunday)
Niagara County
Figures are from Sunday morning unless noted otherwise.
Middleport — 17 inches
Lockport 15 inches
North Tonawanda — 12 inches
Gasport — 9.5 inches
Niagara Falls — 8 inches
Pendleton — 8 inches
Rapids — 7 inches
Newfane — 0.4 inches
Orleans County
Figures are from Sunday morning unless noted otherwise.
Lakeside — 6 inches
Waterport — 6 inches
Wyoming County
Figures are from Sunday morning unless noted otherwise.
Warsaw — 4.8 inches
Silver Springs — 2.7 inches
Chautauqua County
Figures are from Sunday morning unless noted otherwise.
Silver Creek — 6 inches
Dunkirk — 4.3 inches
Cassadaga — 4 inches
Mayville — 3.2 inches
Fredonia — 1.9 inches
Jamestown — 0.5 inches
Falconer — 0.5 inches
