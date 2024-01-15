Snowfall totals around WNY as winter storm continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A winter storm hit Western New York Saturday and continued through the weekend, with strong wind gusts, whiteout conditions and lake-effect snow prompting a driving ban that remains in effect for parts of Erie County.

While the most dangerous conditions were due in most part to the whipping winds, Western New York saw heaps of snow pile up, particularly in the Southtowns, where snowfall totals neared 2 feet and conditions in Orchard Park forced the Buffalo Bills playoff game to be moved to Monday afternoon.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from across the region, as provided by the National Weather Service.

See the full 4Warn Weather forecast

Erie County

Figures are from Sunday afternoon unless noted otherwise.

Angola — 27 inches

Elma — 23.8 inches

West Seneca — 21 inches

Alden — 19 inches

Lancaster — 18.2 inches

Marilla — 16 inches

Elma Center — 13 inches

Orchard Park — 12 inches

Wales — 10 inches

Lackawanna — 10 inches (as of 11 a.m. Sunday)

Akron — 8.7 inches (as of 11:24 a.m. Sunday)

Snyder — 8.1 inches

Holland — 8 inches (as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday)

East Amherst — 8 inches (as of 8:50 a.m. Sunday)

East Aurora — 8 inches (as of 7 a.m. Sunday)

Tonawanda — 8 inches

Sloan — 7.5 inches (as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday)

Williamsville — 7.3 inches

South Wales — 7 inches (as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday)

Millgrove — 7 inches (as of 6 a.m. Sunday)

Boston — 6.5 inches (as of 7 a.m. Sunday)

Cheektowaga (Buffalo Airport) — 6.3 inches (as of 7:45 a.m. Sunday)

Hamburg — 6 inches (as of 7 a.m. Sunday)

Eden — 6 inches (as of 10:38 a.m. Sunday)

Depew — 5 inches (as of 8 p.m. Saturday)

Kenmore — 5 inches (as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday)

Glenwood — 4 inches (as of 7:15 a.m. Sunday)

Springville — 1.2 inches (7:45 a.m. Sunday)

Updated Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers weather forecast: How Monday weather compares to Sunday

Niagara County

Figures are from Sunday morning unless noted otherwise.

Middleport — 17 inches

Lockport 15 inches

North Tonawanda — 12 inches

Gasport — 9.5 inches

Niagara Falls — 8 inches

Pendleton — 8 inches

Rapids — 7 inches

Newfane — 0.4 inches

Orleans County

Figures are from Sunday morning unless noted otherwise.

Lakeside — 6 inches

Waterport — 6 inches

Wyoming County

Figures are from Sunday morning unless noted otherwise.

Warsaw — 4.8 inches

Silver Springs — 2.7 inches

Chautauqua County

Figures are from Sunday morning unless noted otherwise.

Silver Creek — 6 inches

Dunkirk — 4.3 inches

Cassadaga — 4 inches

Mayville — 3.2 inches

Fredonia — 1.9 inches

Jamestown — 0.5 inches

Falconer — 0.5 inches

Latest Local News

Justin McMullen is a Western New York native who joined the News 4 team in 2023. You can read more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.