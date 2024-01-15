Snowfall totals around WNY as winter storm continues

Justin McMullen
·2 min read

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A winter storm hit Western New York Saturday and continued through the weekend, with strong wind gusts, whiteout conditions and lake-effect snow prompting a driving ban that remains in effect for parts of Erie County.

While the most dangerous conditions were due in most part to the whipping winds, Western New York saw heaps of snow pile up, particularly in the Southtowns, where snowfall totals neared 2 feet and conditions in Orchard Park forced the Buffalo Bills playoff game to be moved to Monday afternoon.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from across the region, as provided by the National Weather Service.

See the full 4Warn Weather forecast

Erie County

Figures are from Sunday afternoon unless noted otherwise.

  • Angola — 27 inches

  • Elma — 23.8 inches

  • West Seneca — 21 inches

  • Alden — 19 inches

  • Lancaster — 18.2 inches

  • Marilla — 16 inches

  • Elma Center — 13 inches

  • Orchard Park — 12 inches

  • Wales — 10 inches

  • Lackawanna — 10 inches (as of 11 a.m. Sunday)

  • Akron — 8.7 inches (as of 11:24 a.m. Sunday)

  • Snyder — 8.1 inches

  • Holland — 8 inches (as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday)

  • East Amherst — 8 inches (as of 8:50 a.m. Sunday)

  • East Aurora — 8 inches (as of 7 a.m. Sunday)

  • Tonawanda — 8 inches

  • Sloan — 7.5 inches (as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday)

  • Williamsville — 7.3 inches

  • South Wales — 7 inches (as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday)

  • Millgrove — 7 inches (as of 6 a.m. Sunday)

  • Boston — 6.5 inches (as of 7 a.m. Sunday)

  • Cheektowaga (Buffalo Airport) — 6.3 inches (as of 7:45 a.m. Sunday)

  • Hamburg — 6 inches (as of 7 a.m. Sunday)

  • Eden — 6 inches (as of 10:38 a.m. Sunday)

  • Depew — 5 inches (as of 8 p.m. Saturday)

  • Kenmore — 5 inches (as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday)

  • Glenwood — 4 inches (as of 7:15 a.m. Sunday)

  • Springville — 1.2 inches (7:45 a.m. Sunday)

Updated Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers weather forecast: How Monday weather compares to Sunday

Niagara County

Figures are from Sunday morning unless noted otherwise.

  • Middleport — 17 inches

  • Lockport 15 inches

  • North Tonawanda — 12 inches

  • Gasport — 9.5 inches

  • Niagara Falls — 8 inches

  • Pendleton — 8 inches

  • Rapids — 7 inches

  • Newfane — 0.4 inches

Orleans County

Figures are from Sunday morning unless noted otherwise.

  • Lakeside — 6 inches

  • Waterport — 6 inches

Wyoming County

Figures are from Sunday morning unless noted otherwise.

  • Warsaw — 4.8 inches

  • Silver Springs — 2.7 inches

Chautauqua County

Figures are from Sunday morning unless noted otherwise.

  • Silver Creek — 6 inches

  • Dunkirk — 4.3 inches

  • Cassadaga — 4 inches

  • Mayville — 3.2 inches

  • Fredonia — 1.9 inches

  • Jamestown — 0.5 inches

  • Falconer — 0.5 inches

Latest Local News

Snowfall totals around WNY as winter storm continues

Woman dies in Amherst house fire

Sabres roughed up in shutout loss

Buffalo winter storm: What’s closed, canceled and postponed?

Low power outage numbers on Sunday

Justin McMullen is a Western New York native who joined the News 4 team in 2023. You can read more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.

Recommended Stories