Snowfall totals: How much fell in south-central Pa. during winter storm on Tuesday

Total accumulations are in from a winter storm Tuesday morning, and some places reported more than half a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Some reported an inch or two in the early morning, and it illustrated how quickly it came down, meteorologist John Bowen said. At one point, it was nearly 2 inches an hour.

Here's a look at the totals (not including those reported early in the morning):

Snow rests on the shoulder of the tin man in downtown York after a winter storm dumped three to six inches in the county.

How much snow fell in Adams County

The National Weather Service has reported the following accumulations:

West, northwest of Lake Meade: 7 inches

Near York Springs: 6 inches

Near Carroll Valley: 5 inches

Cashtown: 4.8 inches

Near McSherrystown: 3.7 inches

York County received between 3 and 6 inches of snow during a winter storm on Tuesday morning.

How much snow fell in Lebanon County

Here are the accumulation totals in Lebanon County:

Near Cornwall: 8.5 inches

Cornwall: 7.5 inches

Near Lebanon: 6 inches

Snowstorms: What are the Top 10 of all time in south-central PA?

Snow ended at ~9:35 AM in central York County, and the sun is already peeking through the clouds. My official storm total is 6.7” after an onslaught of heavy snow from 4:15-8:15 AM. My location is 4 ENE Dover. Biggest event since 2021! @NWSStateCollege @millersvilleu pic.twitter.com/tsVsIOuV9y — MU Weather Center (@MUweather) February 13, 2024

How much snow fell in York County

Here's how much fell in York County:

Near Siddonsburg: 9 inches

Near New Cumberland: 7 inches

Near Emigsville: 6.7 inches

Near Thomasville: 6.5 inches

Near York Haven: 5.9 inches

Near Spring Grove: 5.2 inches

Near New Salem: 5 inches

Near Stonybrook: 4.9 inches

Near Parkville: 4.5 inches

Loganville: 3.8 inches

Glen Rock: 3 inches

Near Dover: 3 inches

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Snowfall totals for York Lebanon and Adams counties during winter storm