Snowfall totals: How much fell in south-central Pa. during winter storm on Tuesday
Total accumulations are in from a winter storm Tuesday morning, and some places reported more than half a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Some reported an inch or two in the early morning, and it illustrated how quickly it came down, meteorologist John Bowen said. At one point, it was nearly 2 inches an hour.
Here's a look at the totals (not including those reported early in the morning):
How much snow fell in Adams County
The National Weather Service has reported the following accumulations:
West, northwest of Lake Meade: 7 inches
Near York Springs: 6 inches
Near Carroll Valley: 5 inches
Cashtown: 4.8 inches
Near McSherrystown: 3.7 inches
How much snow fell in Lebanon County
Here are the accumulation totals in Lebanon County:
Near Cornwall: 8.5 inches
Cornwall: 7.5 inches
Near Lebanon: 6 inches
Snow ended at ~9:35 AM in central York County, and the sun is already peeking through the clouds. My official storm total is 6.7” after an onslaught of heavy snow from 4:15-8:15 AM. My location is 4 ENE Dover. Biggest event since 2021! @NWSStateCollege @millersvilleu pic.twitter.com/tsVsIOuV9y
— MU Weather Center (@MUweather) February 13, 2024
How much snow fell in York County
Here's how much fell in York County:
Near Siddonsburg: 9 inches
Near New Cumberland: 7 inches
Near Emigsville: 6.7 inches
Near Thomasville: 6.5 inches
Near York Haven: 5.9 inches
Near Spring Grove: 5.2 inches
Near New Salem: 5 inches
Near Stonybrook: 4.9 inches
Near Parkville: 4.5 inches
Loganville: 3.8 inches
Glen Rock: 3 inches
Near Dover: 3 inches
