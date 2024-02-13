Snowfall totals: How much fell in south-central Pa. during winter storm on Tuesday

Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
·1 min read

Total accumulations are in from a winter storm Tuesday morning, and some places reported more than half a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Some reported an inch or two in the early morning, and it illustrated how quickly it came down, meteorologist John Bowen said. At one point, it was nearly 2 inches an hour.

Here's a look at the totals (not including those reported early in the morning):

Snow rests on the shoulder of the tin man in downtown York after a winter storm dumped three to six inches in the county.
Snow rests on the shoulder of the tin man in downtown York after a winter storm dumped three to six inches in the county.

How much snow fell in Adams County

The National Weather Service has reported the following accumulations:

  • West, northwest of Lake Meade: 7 inches

  • Near York Springs: 6 inches

  • Near Carroll Valley: 5 inches

  • Cashtown: 4.8 inches

  • Near McSherrystown: 3.7 inches

York County received between 3 and 6 inches of snow during a winter storm on Tuesday morning.
York County received between 3 and 6 inches of snow during a winter storm on Tuesday morning.

How much snow fell in Lebanon County

Here are the accumulation totals in Lebanon County:

  • Near Cornwall: 8.5 inches

  • Cornwall: 7.5 inches

  • Near Lebanon: 6 inches

Snowstorms: What are the Top 10 of all time in south-central PA?

How much snow fell in York County

Here's how much fell in York County:

  • Near Siddonsburg: 9 inches

  • Near New Cumberland: 7 inches

  • Near Emigsville: 6.7 inches

  • Near Thomasville: 6.5 inches

  • Near York Haven: 5.9 inches

  • Near Spring Grove: 5.2 inches

  • Near New Salem: 5 inches

  • Near Stonybrook: 4.9 inches

  • Near Parkville: 4.5 inches

  • Loganville: 3.8 inches

  • Glen Rock: 3 inches

  • Near Dover: 3 inches

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Snowfall totals for York Lebanon and Adams counties during winter storm