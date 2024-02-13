Snowfall totals RI: How much snow is being reported + tell us your snow total

With the snow still coming down at a steady clip, some parts of Rhode Island are already reporting receiving more than 8 inches of snow.

The storm – which has sparked parking bans, school closures, and led Gov. Dan McKee to ask people to stay off the roads – has put the entire state under a winter storm warning through 7 p.m. The National Weather Service (NWS) said in an advisory they expect the snow to end over Providence and Boston between 3 and 4 p.m.

As expected, the most snow has fallen in the northwest corner of the state, according to NWS snowfall totals. A map is visible here.

So far, the NWS has reported these snowfall totals:

8.8 inches in Scituate at 11:10 a.m.

6 inches in Smithfield at 9:08 a.m.

5.5 inches in West Greenwich at 9 a.m.

5.5 inches in North Kingston at 11 a.m.

5.3 inches in West Warwick at 10 a.m.

5 inches in North Providence at 11 a.m.

3.5 inches in Lincoln at 11:32 a.m.

3 inches in Barrington at 9:10 a.m.

3 inches in Portsmouth at 11 a.m.

3 inches in Westerly at 11:27 a.m.

2.2 inches in Providence at 7:34 a.m.

1.3 inches in Warren at 7:21 a.m.

