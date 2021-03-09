How Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman became a billionaire by ripping up the 'nice guy' Silicon Valley playbook

Frank Slootman
Frank Slootman Todd Johnson/San Francisco Business Times

Technology executive Frank Slootman took software company Snowflake public in one of the biggest tech IPOs of 2020, raising $3.4 billion at a $33.3 billion valuation. By the close of Snowflake's first day of trading, its stock had shot up as much as 165%.

Overnight, Slootman's 5.9% stake became worth billions, and Snowflake was established as an elite Silicon Valley player - it was briefly valued more highly than IBM at one point not long after its IPO, though its stock price has declined more than 13% since the beginning of 2021. Experts say Snowflake, which today has a market valuation of nearly $77 billion, has been bolstered by the rise of remote work during the pandemic.

As for Slootman, he has reached nearly mythic status in Silicon Valley as he continues to captain the ship at one of the industry's most prominent success stories of the past decade.

Insider spoke with 15 people who know Slootman, who is 62, including former Snowflake colleagues and those from Slootman's past companies ServiceNow and Data Domain. Some spoke on condition of anonymity, but nearly all described a militant CEO who's part of Silicon Valley's less talked-about conservative wing, a group that includes Palantir's Peter Thiel, Tesla's Elon Musk, and Oculus' Palmer Luckey.

Insiders said Slootman has torn up the do-gooder playbook of Big Tech's liberal elite and replaced it with a hard-charging, profit-driven ethos that doesn't pay lip service to things like diversity and social justice. And while some warn of a backlash, for Slootman, who has compared himself to World War II Gen. George S. Patton, his main concern is winning.

"CEOs can sometimes suffer from a kind of weakness where they want to be liked," Asheem Chandna, a software investor at Greylock and a friend of Slootman, told Insider. "He's not somebody who has a need to be liked."

  • Silicon Valley exodus: expect several dozen spots to emerge as 'strong startup cities': Steve Case

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman speak with Steve Case, Revolution Chairman and CEO, about how the pandemic has accelerated the Silicon Valley exodus, and VC funding outlook.

  • Exclusive: Salesforce's Taylor emerges as CEO candidate - sources

    Salesforce.com Inc is grooming its chief operating officer Bret Taylor for a chief executive position to support the U.S. business software conglomerate's co-founder Marc Benioff, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The sources said Taylor's potential promotion is not imminent and could happen in the coming months. Salesforce's previous co-chief executive, Keith Block, stepped down last year, leaving Benioff without a formal co-pilot at a time when the San Francisco-based company is battling Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp in the booming business software market.

  • Mark Zuckerberg said in January 2020 that the coronavirus might force all staff to work from home. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg thought he was 'nuts.'

    Zuckerberg said in January 2020 that the coronavirus might force Facebook employees to work from home. "I thought he was nuts," Sandberg told Axios.

  • Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan poured $4.2 million into a jobs program for residents of the Hawaiian county where they own a controversial $100 million compound

    Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan own a 750-acre compound on Kauai's North Shore that cost a reported $100 million.

  • Zillow faces antitrust suit over change to real estate listings

    Zillow and its affiliate Trulia are illegally favoring listings by brokers who belong to the National Association of Realtors, a real estate startup alleges.

  • T-Mobile will start automatically enrolling customers in an ad targeting program

    In a recent privacy policy update, the carrier said it would start sharing that information with marketing agencies starting April 26th unless customers opt out.

  • Los Angeles Schools Remain Closed and Families Wonder: How Much Longer?

    It has been almost a year since the coronavirus pandemic virtually emptied public schools in Los Angeles and sent Shamael Al-Alim home to take classes from her bedroom. She does not miss rising at 6 a.m. to catch a bus and train to her high school. But there is so much that, at 17, she does miss: The prospect of an in-person prom and graduation. The history teacher who ran the social justice club. Pickup basketball in the gym after school — and the coach “who made everybody feel safe there.” A real senior year. “This was going to be my comeback year,” she said via FaceTime, padding out of her room, where textbooks were piled on the bed and an animated movie flickered on mute from a PlayStation 4. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times She had transferred from a parochial school before the virus shut down her new campus and had hoped reopening would come in time for her “to make real memories.” “With the right precautions, in my mind, everything could move smoothly,” she said, referring to in-person instruction. “But, of course, it’s not up to me.” Families in the Los Angeles Unified School District are coming to terms with a bittersweet truth: With the spring term scheduled to end June 11, only a sliver of their pandemic school year is likely to take place face-to face. District officials say a deal with its powerful teachers union to resume in-person learning seems close and might happen this week. But the superintendent, Austin Beutner, has estimated that, even with an agreement in place, it will take at least until mid-April just to welcome back elementary and special needs students. Older students would be phased in over the next couple of weeks. The slow pace of reopening in the district, which serves some 600,000 students, is partly the result of Southern California’s brutal post-holiday surge in infections. But protracted labor negotiations, now in their eighth month, have not helped. Of the nation’s 10 largest school systems, Los Angeles is the only one that has yet to resume in-person teaching for significant numbers of students. Like unions in big urban districts statewide, United Teachers Los Angeles has demanded that all returning employees be fully immunized and that the daily rate of new coronavirus cases in the surrounding county drops significantly lower before school buildings are completely reopened. Both are now happening: Teachers are being vaccinated, and the virus has been steadily ebbing across the region. The district has also overhauled its ventilation system and put comprehensive health measures in place, including one of the nation’s most extensive school-based coronavirus testing programs. And Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who was elected with teacher support, has earmarked vaccines for teachers and poorer communities, and signed a $2 billion measure intended to encourage districts to reopen. At the same time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given assurance that many schools, particularly for younger grades, can be at least partly reopened with proper safety measures before all staff are vaccinated. But Cecily Myart-Cruz, the union’s president, has argued that reopening too soon is “a recipe for propagating structural racism” because the virus has hit poorer Black and Latino neighborhoods harder. Teachers, she recently exhorted, should “call out the privilege behind the largely white, wealthy parents driving the push for a rushed return.” The most recent district survey, conducted last fall, showed that two-thirds of households agreed, saying they would not send their children back in the near future. Only among white families did a majority want to return to in-person learning. The district is 80% low income and 82% Black or Latino. Eloisa Galindo, an East Los Angeles mother with two children in the school system, said she was one of those wary parents. “I have family members who have had COVID and have called crying because they could not breathe,” she said recently, speaking in Spanish. If given a choice, she plans to keep her children studying at home — even if classrooms reopen — noting that her husband, a handyman, has no health insurance. But a significant number of parents are clearly eager to get their children back into classrooms. Although some parents say their children have thrived in remote instruction, studies widely indicate that it is less effective than in-person learning, and the district’s own data shows failure rates rising significantly during the pandemic. Ada Mendoza of South Los Angeles has four children ages 6 through 17 who are in school, including a 10-year-old son with learning disabilities. They all take online classes from their bedrooms or crammed around the dining room table. The entire family became sick with COVID-19 in December, and her husband, a construction worker, was hit hardest. But she still wants her children back in school buildings. “I do my best,” she said, “but I’m pretty sure my children are behind.” “In quarantine my grades are going down,” agreed one of her children, Juan, who is in second grade. Asked to read from his favorite book over Zoom, he ran to the next room and retrieved a purple hardcover version of “Star Wars.” “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, an old spaceship raced across space objects and planets and — what’s that word?” asked Juan, 8, showing the book to his mother. “I don’t know,” she said in Spanish, sighing. “My mom doesn’t know anything of English — well, she knows how to say hi,” the child said, sympathetically patting her shoulder. Asked how he spends his days, he said he mainly played games on his cellphone. “When my mom says it’s time for school, I don’t want to go to school, but I sign on,” he said. “And then when school is over, I eat some lunch, and get on my phone again and go play with my baby brother to get some fresh air. Then it goes on and on like that.” He added, “I sign on for, like, three hours.” Parents nationally have reported that their children are spending less time on learning activities than they did before the pandemic, data from the U.S. census shows. Los Angeles Unified delivers the minimum daily number of instructional minutes required under state law, but other big California districts require more. UTLA has bargained down teacher workdays, for now, from eight hours to four hours and 45 minutes, plus one hour, 15 minutes of office hours at their discretion, according to documents recently filed in a class-action lawsuit brought by critics of the district. In an interview, Beutner said the district’s remote-learning plan offered more individual and small-group attention than many other systems, and that most teachers typically still worked full eight-hour days, voluntarily. He also noted that teachers needed greater flexibility in their schedules because of online instruction. “Thirty kids staring at the same screen at the same time isn’t necessarily a recipe for success,” he said. In East Los Angeles, Christopher Son, an 18-year-old senior, said that, as “an introvert,” he did not mind learning online. But his family’s unstable Wi-Fi has made it hard to complete college applications, “and my computer doesn’t want to run Zoom so I have to delete it and then reinstall it, like, every two weeks.” He wants to become a mechanical engineer, he said, and has applied to schools in New York and California. His mother, Eva Garcia, an immigrant from Mexico who works in catering, said in Spanish that Christopher was still getting good grades. But she said she worried that “only when our kids go to college will we find out how far ahead or behind they are.” Some frustrated parents have considered pulling their students out of the public schools in favor of private schools, home-schooling or so-called pod schooling. Detailed enrollment data has yet to be released for this school year, but the California Department of Education has forecast a statewide drop in public school enrollment about five times greater than the decline in previous years. In June, Beutner reported that the district’s kindergarten enrollment had declined by 14% from the year before. On the city’s affluent Westside, Marie Elena Rigo, an executive coach, and her husband, a senior vice president at a commercial lender, have kept their two children in a public charter school in the district. But they have supplemented their schooling by paying $1,000 a month per child to enroll them in a learning pod, where three educators help 15 children in person with their school work. Rigo said she, too, had felt lost “playing the role of teacher.” Her son has missed so many fourth-grade assignments and seemed so depressed, she said, that they have hired a therapist for him, another $1,000-per-month investment. Her first-grade daughter, she said, seems to have lost ground in reading. Each day, she said, brings a fresh war over screen time — laptops, phones, television. “I’m watching this show on Netflix, ‘Miraculous’,” said her first grader, Alexa, over Zoom, giggling in her mother’s home office as she cuddled Vanilla, a service bunny from the learning pod that she had brought home for the weekend. “I’m watching it over and over and over and over!” Rigo said she had recently joined a parent group demanding that classrooms open. “It’s been so divisive,” she said. “If you want to send your kids back to class, you’re looked at as a bully trying to hurt teachers.” Shamael’s father, Kahllid Al-Alim, a local activist and city employee, said he disliked the divisiveness, too, but as a member of Local 18 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, he felt bound to stand in solidarity with UTLA. “When they’re ready to go back and they say everything has been met, I will definitely send my children back,” he said. “But not right now.” His children — he has two in district schools besides Shamael — are “hanging tough,” he said. Thirteen-year-old Mi-khail said that when he gets bored, he group chats with friends on Instagram or Discord. Fifteen-year-old Nia, a high school freshman, has more mixed emotions. “I’m a social butterfly,” she said. “I think I would be distracted if I was in IRL school — in real life — instead of online school.” Except for dance class and tests, she said, she attends class with her screen blacked out, texting intermittently with her friends about their current obsession, Japanese superhero manga. “Nobody else except the teacher really has their screen turned on,” she said. Unlike her sister, she cannot say what she misses about her high school, perhaps because she has yet to see it. “The seniors say it’s only one building with multiple floors,” she reported. “I like to picture how it looks.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • GameStop Hires Its Biggest Shareholder and Shares Surge

    GameStop announced today that Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen will chair a newly formed committee to "further accelerate the company's transformation" and lead its customer care and e-commerce fulfillment...

  • Cathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor Portfolios

    Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood believes that cryptocurrencies could soon become a part of recommended portfolios for everyday investors. What Happened: In her most recent interview with CNBC, Wood even went on to say that the currently volatile cryptocurrencies could soon stabilize and behave as bonds do. “We think as it becomes a better accepted new asset class ... We do think it will behave, actually, I would say more like the fixed income markets, believe it or not,” Wood said on CNBC’s Closing Bell. The Ark CEO notes that a typical investor portfolio consists of a 60% allocation to stocks and a 40% allocation to bonds. “This idea of a 60-40 balanced portfolio is a bit problematic”, she notes, explaining that bond prices are especially high relative to history. “We’ve been through a 40-year bull market in bonds. We would not be surprised to see this new asset class become a part of those percentages. Maybe 60% in equity, 20% in bonds, and 20 –– in crypto,” Wood said. Why It Matters: Retail investors have often been skeptical about allocating a percentage of their portfolio towards cryptocurrencies due to their perceived risk. However, more recently, some large retail investors have begun making somewhat sizeable allocations towards cryptocurrencies – one of them being billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary who recently disclosed a 3% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrency. Analysts from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) also recently recommended a 1% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrencies to its clients. Wood’s recommended 20% crypto allocation, however, far exceeds what typical fund managers and investment banks have previously suggested. Image: Cytonn Photography via Pexels See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMajor Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of 0BJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Hungarian, Czech premiers to meet Israeli PM on pandemic strategy

    The Hungarian and Czech prime ministers will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to discuss policies to fight COVID-19 as a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic sweeps central Europe. "The main topic of the meeting will be the effort to curb the pandemic," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's press chief said in a statement. Netanyahu, who has said 90% of eligible Israelis have either received at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or recovered from the virus, has made Israel's vaccination programme a showcase of his campaign for re-eection on March 23.

  • JPMorgan Chase and S&P Global Flee NYC, Turn Financial District Into Ghost Town

    Just as tech workers are leaving Silicon Valley to work from home across the U.S., leaving the office space of tech giants half-empty, Manhattan's financial district also faces a mass exodus, Business...

  • Robert De Niro Thriller ‘Wash Me in the River’ Acquired by The Avenue for 2022 Release

    The Robert De Niro film “Wash Me in the River” has been picked up by The Avenue, the distribution arm of Highland Film Group, and will open in North American theaters in the spring of 2022. “Wash Me In the River” sold out of the European Film Market and just wrapped principal photography in Puerto Rico. Paramount Home Entertainment is also partnering on the release and will handle Blu-ray, DVD, VOD and digital rights. Producer Randall Emmett directed “Wash Me in the River,” which stars De Niro, John Malkovich and Jack Huston. The action thriller tells the story of a recovering opioid addict who seeks revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in his fiancé’s death — all while two cops are hot on his trail. Also Read: Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy Join David O Russell's Untitled Film at New Regency Adam Taylor Barker and Chris Sivertson wrote the screenplay. “Wash Me in the River” also stars Quavo and Willa Fitzgerald. The film is Emmett’s follow-up to his directorial debut, “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” and he also produced it through his company Emmett/Furla alongside George Furla, Tim Sullivan and Chad Verdi. In addition to the domestic deal, Highland Film Group secured multiple international rights deals for key territories, including Germany (Capelight), France (Studio Canal), the UK (Signature), Spain (Inopia), Middle East (Eagle Films), Eastern Europe and Russia (Daro), Australia and New Zealand (Madman), Japan (Happinet), Benelux (Premiere TV), Italy (Italian International Film), India (PictureWorks), Taiwan (MovieCloud), South Africa (FilmFinity), Greece (Spentzos Films) and Portugal (Lusomundo). Also Read: John Boyega and Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Crime Film 'The Formula' “The market response to the film has been remarkable! Randall has succeeded in directing a very commercial film with a strong artistic vision that our buyers have fully embraced,” Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser said in a statement. “Our trusted international partners had their eyes on the film for some time now, so being able to wrap principal photography with such a stellar cast amid the pandemic is something we are very proud of.” “Locking up domestic and significant international distribution for the film demonstrates the appetite for films with powerful storylines and strong performances from proven talent,” Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier added. “We are just delighted by the film’s reception in the marketplace.” Last year, The Avenue released “Jiu Jitsu” starring Nicolas Cage, Tony Jaa and Frank Grillo. Read original story Robert De Niro Thriller ‘Wash Me in the River’ Acquired by The Avenue for 2022 Release At TheWrap

  • Short-sellers made billions from US tech selloff, GameStop inflicts losses: Ortex

    Investors are estimated to have made billions of dollars from their bearish bets on Tesla and big tech stocks in the recent knee-jerk selloff triggered by a jump in U.S. Treasury yields, data from financial analytics firm Ortex showed on Tuesday. Tesla was short-sellers' biggest win, giving them estimated profits of $4.2 billion so far in 2021, followed by more than $1 billion gains each on Zoom Video and Apple, according to Ortex.

  • Queen Elizabeth vows to 'privately' address Harry and Meghan's allegations

    Buckingham Palace has broken its silence on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview. Two days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke with Oprah Winfrey for a jaw-dropping conversation, Buckingham Palace released a statement on Tuesday on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, who called their allegations "concerning." "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement said. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately." Among the most shocking claims made in the interview was that there were "concerns and conversations" in the royal family about "how dark" their baby Archie's skin would be when he was born. They didn't reveal who raised these concerns, though Harry told Winfrey that it wasn't Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip. Markle also described how she had "methodical" thoughts of suicide after she joined the British royal family and said she "needed to go somewhere to get help" but was told she couldn't do so because "it wouldn't be good for the institution." The interview took place over a year after Harry and Meghan stepped back from the royal family in 2020; it drew massive ratings and put pressure on Buckingham Palace to address the claims. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," Buckingham Palace's statement said. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyFor some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workersHouse to vote Wednesday morning on $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package

  • Tesla is making a giant battery to plug into the Texas power grid, and it could store enough energy for 20,000 homes

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized Texas' power-grid operator after February's blackouts left millions in the state without power and water.

  • New York woman discovers secret apartment behind bathroom mirror

    Samantha Hartsoe was trying to find source of cold air in bathroom and made discovery that brought to mind horror film Candyman Samantha Hartsoe with her makeshift headlamp. Prowling the dark rooms, she whispers: ‘What’s wrong with me?’ Photograph: Samantha Hartsoe/TikTok After Samantha Hartsoe stumbled upon an entire three-bedroom apartment hidden behind the bathroom mirror in her own New York home, she chose to ignore the lessons of any good horror film – and explore further. “Curiosity killed the cat, curiosity is going to kill me,” the Roosevelt Island resident told NBC New York. “I can’t not know what’s on the other side of my bathroom.” Hartsoe’s adventure, which took place earlier this month, was outlandish even in New York’s notorious housing market, where real-estate horror stories are almost a badge of honor. The 26-year-old documented the ordeal online and millions tuned in, offering comparisons to films such as Parasite and Candyman. In a series of now viral TikTok videos, Hartsoe first notices a cold draft in her bathroom, strong enough to blow wisps of her hair. Then she looks behind her mirror, revealing the concealed apartment. Shocked, she nonetheless straps on a makeshift headlamp and mask, arms herself with a hammer – “Mean it when you swing it,” her roommate says – and climbs through the hole in her bathroom wall. A disclaimer on the video warns that such actions “could result in serious injury” – but Hartsoe reaches the ground unscathed. “You’re in the other side of the dimension!” her roommate tells her. “Go onward.” Samantha Hartsoe posts series of TikTok videos. Inside the hair-raising secret space, Hartsoe finds open windows and a heap of trash bags. She also discovers an empty water bottle, which she calls a “sign of life”. Prowling the dark rooms, she whispers: “What’s wrong with me?” “I was kind of expecting there to be somebody, especially with the water bottle being there,” she told New York magazine. “And that definitely put me on edge.” But after a thorough investigation she decided that ripped-up floors, exposed piping and the lack of a toilet or bathtub made the space uninhabitable. The presence of the apartment remains shrouded in mystery. Hartsoe says even her building managers do not fully understand. For now, she is steering clear of her bathroom as much as possible, while attributing at least part of the mass appeal of her video to the attentions of New Yorkers who can only dream of finding more square footage behind their bathroom walls. “I think everybody in New York has such small apartments, you don’t know what you’re going to find,” she said. “And everyone’s hoping for more space.”

  • Inspired by Jeremy Lin, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stands up to racism against Asian Americans

    It wasn't until seeing a social media post from Jeremy Lin that Dave Roberts realized how important speaking out against Asian hate really was.

  • Warriors reportedly interested in trade for Rockets guard Victor Oladipo

    Golden State joins a long list of suitors for the two-time All-Star, with New York and Miami also believed to have interest.

  • America has seen a ‘nationalization of leases’ — and it could hurt renters amid the COVID-19 pandemic

    Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and New York University recently released a new study that is one of the first large-scale descriptive analyses examining the language used in residential leases. The study examined roughly 170,000 leases filed in connection with eviction proceedings from 2005 to 2019 in Philadelphia. Over that span of time, the leases they analyzed became less and less friendly to tenants and more biased in the favor of landlords.

  • Costco Is Selling Pendleton Dog Beds & Yes, Your Very Good Doggo Deserves One

    If you’re a Costco lover, then you know and probably love some of the cult-favorite products sold at their warehouses, like their dog food, chicken nuggets, and, of course, Pendelton Blankets. They’re soft, they’re cozy, and everything you could ever want in a blanket and more. Costco fans can’t get enough of the Pendleton blankets […]