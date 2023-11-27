Snowflakes could fall as chance of rain returns to Kansas City late this week

Breezy, cold, but dry weather conditions kick off the work week in Kansas City, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions are expected to be close to 10 degrees colder than normal under sunny skies on Monday in the Kansas City metro. Temperatures will struggle to climb to 40 degrees. Typically, temperatures reach 49 degrees this time of year in Kansas City.

When winds of around 5 to 10 mph are factored in, it will feel about 10 degrees colder. Winds chills are expected to be in the mid- to upper 20s through much of the day.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 20s. Typically, nighttime temperatures are in the upper 20s this time of year in Kansas City.

Conditions will be similar on Tuesday, as temperatures struggle to get much above 40 degrees under sunny skies. Wind chills are expected to in low to mid-30s.

Warmer conditions arrive mid-week, with temperatures returning to the upper 40s on Wednesday and 50 degrees on Thursday, according to the weather service.

Kansas City’s next chance of precipitation arrives on Thursday. Temperatures should be warm enough that it should be mostly rain. However, there is a chance for some snow to mix in overnight Thursday into Friday, the weather service said.

“At this time little to no snow accumulations are expected for Friday morning,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. “Precipitation should exit to the east by Friday afternoon with daytime highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.”

Warmer temperatures area expected for the weekend, with in the mid- to upper 40s expected on Saturday and Sunday.

