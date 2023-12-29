Is it snowing in East Tennessee? Knoxville could see light wintry mix; 1-2 inches in the mountains

If you were looking for a wintry blast to wrap up 2023, you are likely in for a disappointment. Snowfall predictions for late Thursday and early Friday, even though they were very low-probability, fell short for the Knoxville area.

There is still a remote possibility of some flurries, however.

There is a chance of some "light wintry precipitation" Dec. 29-30 with the best chance for any accumulation occurring over the higher elevations, and possibly a light dusting of snow along the Cumberland Plateau and in northeast Tennessee, the National Weather Service's Morristown office said.

"Valley locations will see some flakes as well but no accumulation," the weather service said.

The snowfall forecast remains mostly unchanged, the weather service said. Warm ground temperatures and the light nature of this event will limit snowfall totals. The probabilities for a 10th of an inch of snow are less than 10% for most areas, with 30-40% across the northern Cumberland Plateau, and as high as 70-80% across parts of northeast Tennessee. Between 1-2 inches of snow is likely for the higher terrain of the East Tennessee mountains.

A weak system will move across our area Today-Saturday. Light snowfall accums of 1 to 2" are possible tonight into Saturday morning, mainly across the higher elevations of the east TN and southwest VA mountains. Valley locations will see some flakes as well but no accumulation. pic.twitter.com/QfyA7pus7C — NWS Morristown (@NWSMorristown) December 29, 2023

Earlier this week, the weather service's Morristown office said the chance of even an inch of snow is pretty small, rating Knoxville's odds at just 5%. Northwest of Knoxville, Oneida was predicted to have a 21% chance of snowfall, while Bristol to the east was rated at 27%.

❄️A light wintry mix is expected on Friday & Saturday. Moisture is limited.



Many areas will see snowflakes. Parts of the valley could even see a quick dusting that will quickly melt away on Friday and Saturday.



Higher elevations are forecast to have minor accumulations. pic.twitter.com/t3KOWtGACb — NWS Morristown (@NWSMorristown) December 28, 2023

The weather service explained that all weather forecasts are "probabilistic," meaning even the forecast values you see are determined as a "most likely" forecast out of a range of possibilities.

"You will often see winter weather graphics showing the probabilities of snowfall greater than a threshold value such as 0.1 inches (a dusting) or 1 inch," the weather service said. "When it comes to snow or ice accumulation, it is the probability that the accumulation will be greater than a threshold value. Essentially, what's the percent chance of a location on the map seeing greater than 1 inch of snow?"

These "probabilistic values" are especially useful in winter when dealing with snow amounts and communicating uncertainty, the weather service noted, adding, "If you've been around here awhile, you know that there's an inherent level of uncertainty associated with most snow events because of our geography and topography."

Knoxville's weather forecast

Knoxville will see a slight chance of rain and snow showers Friday afternoon, and a chance of snow showers in the evening with lows in the lower 30s.

On Saturday, the forecast calls for a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, with highs in the mid 40s. Saturday night will be cold with lows in the lower 30s.

It will be sunny Sunday with highs in the lower 50s, and partly sunny on New Year's Day with a 20% chance of rain showers and highs in the mid 40s.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

