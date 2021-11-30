A snowless fall in eastern Colorado
Meteorologist Tony Laubach shows us that the snow drought extends well beyond Denver.
Meteorologist Tony Laubach shows us that the snow drought extends well beyond Denver.
In addition to hosting one of the best meteor showers of the year, this winter we'll see gatherings of the brightest planets in the night sky.
The latest ferocious storm system to hit the Pacific Northwest triggered fresh evacuation orders and at least one mudslide in flood-ravaged British Columbia, Canada, late Sunday.Threat level: Flood sirens sounded in Washington state as the Nooksack River overflowed. Henry Braun, mayor of Abbotsford, B.C., told reporters the water flow was headed toward the Canadian border city later Sunday. "There's nothing to stop it," he said.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe fo
The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that this past fall has been the wettest the Seattle area has experienced on record, as the region continues to deal with heavy rains and flooding conditions.The NWS office in Seattle wrote on Twitter that the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport recorded 18.91 inches of rain between the months of September and November, making it the wettest that this period of time has been in the Seattle area...
The heaviest snowfall, 2 to 4 inches based on National Weather Service models, will accumulate in Marinette and Oconto counties.
The most recent was reported the morning of Saturday, Nov. 27.
A Hawaii-based photographer was astonished Friday to spot a 15-foot great white shark swimming toward him off Kona on the Big Island.
Tens of thousands of people in Scotland and northern England remained without power Sunday after a storm brought sleet, subzero temperatures and disruptions across much of the U.K. Icy gusts caused power cuts around the border between Scotland and England, with Northern Powergrid saying it recorded 1,100 instances of damage requiring significant repairs. It said it was trying to restore service to 40,000 customers, while the SP Energy Networks said 21,000 customers remained without power Sunday.
Significant rainfall will impact many areas in coastal and southern British Columbia that are already contending with flooding and swollen waterways.
Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve … The post Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night appeared first on BGR.
The chemicals cause cancer, liver damage and vaccine immunity.
Residents in the Southwest may be preparing to flip the calendars to the typically cooler month of December, but a building dome of high pressure has had different ideas - an autumn heat wave. The blast of record-challenging warmth began over the weekend, and experts say upcoming seasonal winds will only enhance the sweltering conditions. The stretch of record-challenging warmth officially became a heat wave after the high temperatures remained abnormally high for more than two days. The enhance
More than 70,000 European green crabs have been captured and removed from the Lummi Sea Pond recently, Tribal council said.
Pressure from a heavy pile of materials caused a portion of the seawall on the Revere Dock to collapse Friday afternoon.
Polar bears are adjusting their diet to cope with the loss of sea ice, and starting to hunt land animals. Find out more.
Thanksgiving was barely in the rear-view mirror when the weather took a wintry turn across the Great Lakes and Northeast, and winter weather will persist this week as December and meteorological winter begin. A series of at least three quick-moving storm systems will unleash additional rounds of snow, slippery travel and generally chilly conditions, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Even though warmer air is forecast to build and expand over much of the United States this week, forecaster
This weekend, San Luis Obispo County could see some of the highest tides in the last 15 years.
Metro Detroit received two to four inches of snow on Saturday. Here are some of the region's totals.
Just minutes from the California border sits a sun-drenched town in Nevada that wants nothing to do with its neighbor to the west.
Norilsk, Russia, has long been recognized as one of the most polluted places on Earth, because of Norilsk Nickel, the world’s biggest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel.
The troublesome tree is being killed with fire, it will be banned and there are bounties. Is it enough to stop the tree's wild spread?