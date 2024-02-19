Snowmachiner dies in collision on Denali Highway

Feb. 19—A man died in a snowmachine collision on Denali Highway on Friday, troopers said.

Alaska State Troopers received an emergency alert from a device along the Denali Highway at about 4 p.m. Friday, troopers said in a report posted online. A group of people were riding snowmachines along the highway, the report said, and an adult male rider collided with the back of another snowmachine operated by Glenn Cantor, 70, of Bend, Oregon. Both snowmachines left the trail after the collision, troopers said.

"Cantor's snowmachine landed on top of him," troopers said in a report. "Despite life-saving efforts by other members of the group, Cantor was declared deceased."

No other injuries were reported, troopers said. Troopers notified Cantor's next of kin and sent his body to the State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

Troopers' spokesman Austin McDaniel said there were no charges or citations after the incident. Troopers would not identify the second person involved in the collision.