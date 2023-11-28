Snowmaking begins at Roundtop Mountain Resort and five other Pennsylvania resorts

Snowmaking has begun for the season at Roundtop Mountain Resort and five other Pennsylvania resorts and was expected to resume Monday night.

Snowmaking begins at Roundtop Mountain Resort for the 2023-24 season.

Temperatures on Roundtop are expected to dip into the 20s overnight with the same conditions for the next two nights.

Workers adjust snowmaking equipment at Roundtop Mountain Resort in Warrington Township Monday November 27, 2023. Snowmaking was scheduled to resume around 10 p.m.

According to a press release, efforts will continue as conditions permit and an official opening date has not been set.

Snowmaking also commenced last night at five additional Vail Resorts in Pennsylvania, including Seven Springs Mountain Resort in the Laurel Highlands, Liberty Mountain Resort south of Gettysburg, Jack Frost and Big Boulder Mountains in the Poconos, and Whitetail Resort in the Tuscarora Mountains northwest of Hagerstown, Maryland. For more information about the Mid-Atlantic Resorts visit vailresorts.com.

Snowmaking begins at Roundtop Mountain Resort for the 2023-24 season.

More winter wonderland: Snow over the years in York County

Roundtop added four new HKD Impulse snow-making guns on Exhibition Slope, installed new snow-making pipes, and made upgrades to the electrical infrastructure. Roundtop is planning a full roster of events this year: Slope Days after-school ski school program, Friday Night Lights, Roundtop Winter Carnival, and Pond Skim, according to a news release.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Snowmaking begins at six Pennsylvania resorts