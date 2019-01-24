How Do Snowman Logistics Limited’s (NSE:SNOWMAN) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we’ll look at Snowman Logistics Limited (NSE:SNOWMAN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Snowman Logistics:

0.026 = ₹45m ÷ (₹5.8b – ₹694m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Snowman Logistics has an ROCE of 2.6%.

Does Snowman Logistics Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Snowman Logistics’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 21% average in the Logistics industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside Snowman Logistics’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Snowman Logistics’s current ROCE of 2.6% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 4.5%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Snowman Logistics.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Snowman Logistics’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Snowman Logistics has total assets of ₹5.8b and current liabilities of ₹694m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 12% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.