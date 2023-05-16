Snowmelt causing concerns for flooding at Yosemite National Park
Yosemite National Park Public Affairs Officer Scott Gediman told FOX Weather the Merced River would likely remain above flood stage for several days after months of record snow.
No parts of Utah are listed in severe drought for the first time in more than three years.
A large smoke plume has reached large swaths of Canada, the Dakotas, Minnesota, the Great Lakes region and the Northeast.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled his country with an increasingly firm grip for 20 years, was locked in a tight election race early Monday, with a make-or-break runoff against his chief challenger possible as the final votes were counted. The results, whether they come within days or after a second round of voting takes place in two weeks, will determine if a NATO ally that straddles Europe and Asia but borders Syria and Iran remains under Erdogan's control or resumes the more democratic path promised by his main rival, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Speaking to supporters in Ankara, Erdogan, 69, said he could still win but would respect the nation’s decision if the race went to a runoff vote in two weeks.
Start your day with the latest weather news – Storms could causing flooding issues in the central U.S., while snowmelt is prompting campground closures at Yosemite National Park. Plus, the Eastern Pacific hurricane season starts today.
Criminal cases brought by U.S. wildlife officials for killing or harming protected bald and golden eagles dropped sharply in recent years, even as officials ramped up issuing permits that will allow wind energy companies to kill thousands of eagles without legal consequence. The falloff in enforcement of eagle protection laws — which accelerated in the Trump administration and has continued under President Joe Biden — was revealed in U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service data obtained by The Associated Press. It comes amid growing concern that a proliferation of wind turbines to feed a growing demand for renewable energy is jeopardizing golden eagle populations already believed to be declining in some areas.
NASCAR brings its All-Star Race to the North Carolina track on May 21.
As California agencies brace for summer, visitors of Northern waterways have been told to take precaution as record-breaking snow packs melt.
Kentucky Derby winner Mage is facing a fresh set of horses in the Preakness in a situation not seen in more than half a century, and he's the early favorite to beat them. Mage was installed as the 8-5 morning line favorite at the post position draw Monday.
The early season heat wave in the West is causing complications up and down the coast. The Pacific Northwest is in the midst of a record-breaking streak of high temperatures for this time of year, with Portland seeing multiple days of 90-degree temps. More record highs are possible Tuesday in Portland, Spokane, Washington, and Boise, Idaho.
There's a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it's not the number you might think it is. Social Security: Proposal for $2,400...
A landslide beneath the historic Casa Romantica in San Clemente underscores the threat of coastal instability exacerbated by last winter's powerful storms.
The Celtics haven't had much luck in the NBA Draft Lottery, but some good results over the last seven years have put the franchise in a position to win Banner 18.
She did not hold back.
Summer is a great time to plan your next getaway, or just enjoy more time outside. But the weather — and the heat — will play a role.
Alaska Gov Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration on Sunday, May 14, for communities affected by flooding from ice jams and rapid snowmelt.The declaration covers communities in Circle and Eagle on the Yukon River, Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River, and Glennallen on the Copper River, the governor said.This video, released by the National Weather Service (NWS), shows the ice jam flooding in Crooked Creek on Sunday. The weather service said water levels were receding and were expected to be below flood level by Monday. Credit: National Weather Service Alaska Region via Storyful
It is considered endangered and has only been found in northeast Thailand and parts of the Mekong River, researchers said.
Three popular campgrounds at California’s Yosemite National Park will be temporarily closed starting Monday because of a forecast of flooding as warming temperatures melt the Sierra Nevada’s massive snowpack. (May 15)
It's the most money ever paid for the model at auction.
Runoff due to warming temperatures combined with an above-normal snowpack is causing water levels to rise on many rivers in Alaska.
According to a theory circulating on TikTok, there are seven types of friendships that we should be looking for.