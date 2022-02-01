Snowmobile goes through ice on Fountain Lake and other reports
Feb. 1—Authorities responded to a report of a snowmobile that had gone through the ice on Fountain Lake near the aerator. The initial report states nearby fishermen helped get the people on the snowmobile out of the water.
2 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Tillie Babe Carson, 31, at 11:04 a.m. Monday on a local warrant at 521 Alice Ave.
Police arrested Zakary Joseph Crawford, 32, on a Faribault County warrant at 3:56 p.m. Monday at 404 Fountain St. after receiving a report of two people with dog bites at the emergency room.
Juvenile cited for e-cigarette
Police cited a juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device at 11:34 a.m. Monday at 2000 Tiger Lane.
Theft reported
Police received a report at 2:43 p.m. Monday of a theft that had occurred Jan. 29 at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.
Vehicle reported stolen
Police received a report of a vehicle that was stolen at 5:05 p.m. Monday at 2310 Main St.
House broken into
A burglary was reported at 1:04 p.m. Monday at 22735 Bluegrass Road.
Hit-and-run reported
A hit-and-run was reported at 6:02 p.m. Monday at 102 S. County Road 45 in Clarks Grove.