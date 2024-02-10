Snowmobile North Dakota's 50th anniversary ride canceled due to no snow; group looks forward to next winter

Feb. 9—RUGBY, N.D. — Snowmobile North Dakota was supposed to be commemorating its 50th anniversary on Feb. 16-17 with a state ride in Rugby, celebrating the group's dedication to the trail systems of North Dakota and the safety of snowmobilers both new and old.

However, due to lack of snow, the ride has been canceled.

This is the first year a state ride has been canceled, Todd Thronson, the executive director of Snowmobile North Dakota, said. There will still be a vintage snowmobile show that weekend, however, and Thronson is hoping to replace the state ride with something virtual, like a photo contest. Still, it's disappointing not to have a ride for the organization's 50 years of action.

"It's a tough deal," he said.

Snowmobile North Dakota's history begins in 1969, the year the Legislature passed a law that said snowmobiles couldn't be operated on any public land or lakes unless they were physically registered with the state, Thronson said. In the summer of 1974, though no specific date is known, a group of snowmobilers got together and formed the Snowmobile North Dakota organization to focus on helmet laws and safety classes for youth. The group entered a partnership with the state in the 1980s through North Dakota Parks and Recreation, and now manages the trail systems with grooming equipment to keep them in good shape. Thronson said North Dakota's method of using the nonprofit organization differs from other states.

"A lot of other states ... the whole thing is run by the state Department of Natural Resources," he said. "We're kind of an anomaly because we're a nonprofit that contracts with the state of North Dakota to run everything, so it's pretty much volunteer based."

Volunteers are one of the most important parts of snowmobiling, Thronson said. There are 39 snowmobile clubs in the state, which each pour more than a thousand hours a year into working on trail maintenance, signage inspection, meetings and events.

"There's a lot of passion," Thronson said. "They're a group that sticks together."

Thronson himself became part of Snowmobile North Dakota in 2005. For 10 years he inspected signage to ensure it was uniform across the state, and rode along the trails and inspected them, which he still does as executive director, a position he took up in 2015. He comes from a family that loves snowmobiles, and has passed that to his daughter and her family.

For him, it's the people that make snowmobiling so great, and he encourages those interested in the activity to join a club near them.

"There are so many volunteers that have their whole heart into making this whole program run," he said. "It's just amazing."

This season hasn't been the best for snowmobiling, though, and more rides have been canceled because of lack of snow. Some clubs are instead choosing to ride ATVs and four-wheelers instead of snowmobiles. Thronson isn't too upset about the changes, and said there's a cycle of years for good and bad weather. He is somewhat glad to get a break from the past two seasons' plentiful snowfall, as the money spent grooming trails can be saved up this year to prepare for the next.

"The last two seasons alone, we maxed out our budget for grooming, so it goes up and down," he said. "This year gives us a breather to save up some money for another good year."