Snowmobile stolen and other reports

Jan. 4—A snowmobile was reported stolen from a garage at 12:44 p.m. Monday at 82513 190th St. in Hayward.

Windows broken out of vehicle

Windows were reported broken out of a vehicle at 1:54 p.m. Monday at 222 N. Fourth Ave. A bag of tools was taken.

3 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Valeri Kae Declue, 47, on local warrants at 4:36 p.m. Monday. The address was redacted from the log.

Police arrested Corinna Faye Nielsen, 39, on a Waseca County warrant at 3:03 p.m. Monday.

Police arrested Caitlin Anne Nesje, 31, on a local warrant at 1715 S.E. Marshall St.

Office ransacked, theft reported

Police received a report at 5:34 a.m. Tuesday of an office that was ransacked and items taken at 2306 E. Main St.