Snowmobiler goes flying when he crashes into cable strewn across dark road, NH cops say

A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a cable that was strewn across a dark road in New Hampshire, wildlife officials said.

The 22-year-old was riding with his friend Jan. 20 in Canaan, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief said in a Facebook post.

The two reached Clark Pond and then cut through private property to get to a road, officials said.

That’s when the snowmobiler drove into a cable, which sent him flying.

His friend called 911, and the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Now officials said charges are pending against the two riders because it’s illegal to go on private property without written consent from the landowner.

“Riders are reminded to stay on the trails and to use caution, especially while at night as you can override your headlights making it harder to react to what is in front of you,” officials said in the post.

Missing snowmobilers found dead after weather delays search, Alaska officials say

Tourists stranded for hours in 5-degree weather when snow stops car, Utah rescuers say

Skier dies at resort after veering off difficult course and into tree, Arizona cops say