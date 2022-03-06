Snowmobilers collide head-on in Franklin County and are treated at hospitals

Mar. 6—DAVIS TOWNSHIP — Two men were taken to the hospital after colliding on snowmobiles at 12:50 p.m. Friday on ITS 84 north of Rangeley, said Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

David Price, 42, of Milan, New Hampshire, and Warren Grant, 36, of Essex, Massachusetts, were approaching a sharp turn from opposite directions in the trail and crashed into each other, Latti said.

Grant was taken by LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center and was determined to have a concussion. Price declined medical treatment from responders and was driven to a hospital in Berlin, New Hampshire, where he was treated for a shoulder injury, Latti said.

"The initial investigation shows that Price was operating left of center on the corner, and traveling too fast for the conditions," Latti said. Both riders were wearing helmets.

The incident remains under investigation, said Latti.

The Rangeley Police Department, Rangeley Fire and Rescue, U.S. Border Patrol, LifeFlight and NorthStar ambulance also responded.